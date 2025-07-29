The 3 Rd Conference On Peace And Development For The Horn Of Africa Opens At Four Points Hotel, Kampala

The Conference in an initiative of the People's Republic of China and brings together regional countries in the Horn of Africa-Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda. Also participating are delegations from the United Nations, International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the East African Community (EAC).

The Conference was officially opened by Hon. John Mulimba, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs). He thanked the Government of the People's Republic of China for the strong cooperation with Africa to promote peace and sustainable development, through the Global Security Initiative which has contributed meaningfully to the international discourse on collective security. He appreciated China's approach to regional peace and development which focuses on dialogue, respect for national sovereignty and comprehensive approaches to conflict.

H.E. Mr. Xue Bing, China's Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs, represented the Government of the People's Republic of China and thanked the Government of Uganda for hosting the Conference. He reiterated China's commitment to actively engage with regional countries in various initiatives that promote peace and development. He said

China will continue to strengthen cooperation with Africa in areas such as military assistance and trade, counter-terrorism, landmines eradication and military personnel training to jointly maintain security and stability in the region.

Mr. Xue Bing said China's engagement with the region on peace and development will be anchored on three pillars: first, the need to uphold dialogue for peace and safeguard universal security; secondly, the need to explore the potential for cooperation and realize common prosperity; and third, the need to deepen exchange of experience in governance and safeguard international justice and fairness.

Recognizing the role of economic cooperation in promoting peace and development, China is ready to negotiate and sign the Agreement on China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development. China will also expand the zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines to 53 African countries. China will also encourage more Chinese Enterprises to invest in the region, increase the added value of their products and localization to boost economies and create jobs.

During the Conference, delegates will review the achievements of FOCAC and discuss related issues such as connectivity and infrastructure; development cooperation and industrial development; climate resilience and food security' as well as multilateralism and global governance.

