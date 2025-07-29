Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Grove Drops $250M RWA Credit Bomb On Avalanche

Grove Drops $250M RWA Credit Bomb On Avalanche


2025-07-29 10:12:36
Grove's arrival is a full-body caffeine shot for Avalanche's (AVAX) institutional ambitions: the ex-Steakhouse crew is wiring an on-chain credit router straight into the C-Chain, targeting $250M of tokenized senior paper on day one and a multi-billion pipeline right behind it. 

First to hit the books is Centrifuge's (CFG) Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (JAAA), an investment-grade RWA that now breathes natively on Avalanche.

Why This Is A Big Deal

Click-to-underwrite: Grove's programmable credit engine can fund, redeem, or re-hedge JAAA tranches inside a single block; T+2 settlement fossils disintegrate on contact.

Carry buffet: Marry JAAA's SOFR-plus coupons with AUSD borrows on Benqi, loop the spread, and let the vault auto-roll the paper while you sip cold brew.

Collateral candy: JAAA ERC-20s are money-good in Benqi, SteakHut, and Curve (CRV) CDPs - lever the lever until VaR alarms bark, then rinse-repeat.

Avalanche earned the mandate with sub-second deterministic finality (no CLO slice sniped mid-rebalance), rock-bottom fees for micro-clip routing, and subnet isolation that keeps compliance teams from chewing drywall. 

Its RWA résumé (BlackRock's BUIDL, Apollo's ACRED, KKR's health-care fund, WisdomTree's trio of treasuries) already screams“real money lives here,” and Grove's structured-credit cannon just turned up the volume another octave.

And the cast list seals it: Centrifuge (OG RWA rails), Grove (credit-strategy savants), Janus Henderson (wrangling $373B IRL). The plot is simple: pour private credit on-chain, stack payment-finance, ABS, and other juicy slices until TradFi desks are forced to bridge in or watch fee income melt. 

Expect synthetic repos, revolving credit facilities, maybe even whole-business securitisations once the router's humming.

Zooming out, every fresh vault lights up more Avalanche liquidity, deeper RWA order books, and fatter leverage loops; quietly morphing the chain into the Bloomberg Terminal for programmable fixed income.

It's not another sleepy“T-bill on-chain” press blast, this is a nine-figure credit book running at internet cadence. No spreadsheets, no banker gatekeepers, just pure programmable capital. Avalanche sits at the control panel; the next-gen bond market just booted up.

