'Armed Forces Decided When, Where, How': PM Modi On Operation Sindoor Takes Swipe At Oppn - 'Those Who Can't See...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the Lok Sabha on the debate on Operation Sindoor, informed that during the targeted attack on Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack,"Armed Forced were given a free hand" and they were told to decide"when to attack, where to attack and how to attack".

PM Modi said he was travelling abroad and returned immediately when he was informed about the Pahalgam terror attack.“And immediately after coming back, I called a meeting and we gave clear instructions that a befitting reply has to be given to terrorism and this is our national resolve,” he said.

“Armed Forces were given a free hand. They were told to decide the when, where and how...We are proud that terrorists were punished, and it was such a punishment that the terrorist masterminds have sleepless nights even to this day,” PM Modi said to the thumping of the benches.



The prime minister said,“Our armed forces avenged 22nd April within 22 minutes with precision attacks.”

“Right after Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pakistan Forces had this idea that India would indeed take a major action...Pakistan could not do anything. Our armed forces avenged 22nd April within 22 minutes with precision attacks.”

Speaking of the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi said it was a“well-thought-out attempt to throw India into the fire of violence. This was a conspiracy to spread riots in India.” Also Read | 'Gives important details about Operation Sindoor': PM Modi lauds Amit Shah's speech in Lok Sabha

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, the prime minister said,“I am standing before this gathering with victory in mind, to present India's position with strength and clarity. And to those who fail to see India's side [referring to Opposition leaders], I am here to hold up a mirror.”

Replying to Opposition questions on which country condemned Pakistan for Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi said only three countries spoke in favour of Pakistan at the UN.“India got support of the entire world, but it is unfortunate that Congress did not support the valour of our soldiers,” he said.

Terror attacks were launched earlier; masterminds of attacks knew nothing would happen, but now they know India will come for them. Our operations range from Sindoor to Sindhu (Indus); Pakistan knows they have to pay huge price for any misadventure, the prime minister said.

On the US intervention in the India-Pakistan tensions, PM Modi said,“No leader of any country asked India to stop the operation. On May 9 night, US Vice President tried to reach out to me 3-4 times, but I was busy with meetings with the armed forces.” PM Modi also said that the Indian military informed the Pakistani military of its targets and“we have achieved it, to know what they were thinking.” He said,“We achieved our target 100%. Had Pakistan used its brain, it wouldn't have stood with terrorists. But shamelessly, they stood with terrorists.”

