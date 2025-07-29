Wordle Today #1501: Check Clues And Answer To Crack July 29 Puzzle
Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's Wordle puzzle #1501 released by The New York Times.Wordle colors explained
Wordle's charm lies in its simplicity. In this game, the player needs to guess a five-letter word in six tries, using color-linked hints. When a guessed letter turns green, it indicates the letter is both correct and in the right spot. Yellow hints the letter is in the word, but in the wrong position. Grey tells you the letter is not in the word at all. This game is a clever mix of logic, deduction, and vocabulary. There is no better feeling than getting the colors lined up right.Today's Wordle hints: Puzzle #1501
July 29's puzzle had players guessing multiple times every vowel and chasing patterns that led nowhere fast. That is where hints came in handy. The word kicked off with an 'O', had three distinct vowels, and no repeating letters. But the real gem was the cryptic clue:“Alpha, beta, gamma... and this one comes last.” That subtle nod to sequences nudged players toward thinking beyond language, into the realm of order and finales. Clever, quiet, and just the push many needed.
Also Read: Optical illusion: You are a genius if you can figure out this brain teaser in 10 secondsWordle puzzle answer revealed
Wordle #1501 answer is "OMEGA". A nod to the last letter of the Greek alphabet, the word carried a sense of finality that felt a little poetic, especially for those watching their streaks slip away. It was not an everyday choice, making it trickier for players unfamiliar with classical references. Add in a trio of vowels and no repeating letters, and you had a puzzle that quietly packed a punch.
Also Read: Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden coyote in this picture under 7 seconds?What does Omega mean?
Omega, the last letter of the Greek alphabet, holds meaning far beyond the Wordle grid. It is often used to signify endings or the ultimate limit across fields like physics, finance, and theology. A fitting word for a game where the end is always just six guesses away.FAQs 1. What is Wordle?
Wordle is a daily word puzzle where players guess a five-letter word in six tries using color-coded feedback.2. How do Wordle hints work?
Green means the letter is correct and in the right spot, yellow means it is in the word but misplaced, and grey means it is not in the word.3. Why was today's Wordle (#1501) tricky?
Today's puzzle featured three vowels, no repeating letters, and a Greek reference, making it tough for those unfamiliar with classical or symbolic terms.
