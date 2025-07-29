Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Oncolytics Biotech Inc

Oncolytics Biotech Inc


2025-07-29 10:09:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc : Announced it has initiated regulatory discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a potential registration-enabled pivotal study in first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Assuming discussions with the FDA go as expected, the Company expects to commence study start-up activities before the end of 2025. This milestone reflects Oncolytics' conviction in pelareorep's differentiated mechanism of action and its encouraging survival signal in one of the most lethal and underserved solid tumors. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading unchanged at $1.09.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN29072025000212011056ID1109857575

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search