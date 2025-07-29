403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc : Announced it has initiated regulatory discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a potential registration-enabled pivotal study in first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Assuming discussions with the FDA go as expected, the Company expects to commence study start-up activities before the end of 2025. This milestone reflects Oncolytics' conviction in pelareorep's differentiated mechanism of action and its encouraging survival signal in one of the most lethal and underserved solid tumors. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading unchanged at $1.09.
