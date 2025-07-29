Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-29 10:09:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Enbridge Inc. : Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9425 per common share, payable on September 1, to shareholders of record on August 15. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the June 1 dividend. Enbridge Inc. shares T are trading up $0.16 at $61.49.

