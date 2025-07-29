Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zenatech, Inc.

2025-07-29 10:09:13
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : Announced the formation of Zena AI, Inc. (Zena AI), an AI Development Center part of its ZenaDrone US drone company subsidiary. Zena AI will be focused on building advanced artificial intelligence software solutions for the US Department of Defense and Homeland Security agencies. The announcement comes in response to the White House's AI Action Plan and related Executive Orders released on July 23 rd that set a nationwide agenda for accelerating American-made AI systems across federal and defense sectors and boosting global exports. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading down 23 cents at $5.02.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN29072025000212011056ID1109857572

