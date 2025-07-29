403
Trident Resources Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - Trident Resources Corp. : Announced that it has signed an option agreement with an individual land owner pursuant to which the Company has optioned a property that borders one of Trident's core high-grade gold assets. The Company can earn a 100% interest in the Project which is made up of 6,902 hectares of claims with prospective gold exploration potential directly adjacent to Trident's Greywacke Gold Project in the La Ronge Gold Belt. Acquisition Highlights: Highly prospective land package adjacent to Trident to the North-East and South-West of one of our core gold projects; Multiple high-priority targets on the newly acquired property that are on trend with Trident's deposits; Attractive acquisition price comprised of cash and shares of Trident with exploration expenditures; and Required exploration expenditures can be covered with a strong treasury - Trident has over CAD $11M million in working capital and is fully funded for its upcoming summer drill program at the flagship Contact Lake Gold Project. Trident Resources Corp. shares V are trading down 1 cent at $0.69.
Full Press Release:
