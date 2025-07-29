Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-29 10:09:12
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. : Reported today its operational and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. Recorded Q2 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $110 million ($0.49/basic share). Achieved a 12% year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025. SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. shares T are trading up $0.25 at $16.97.

