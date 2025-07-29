United Parcel Service Reports Mixed Financial Results
Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) are down 4% after the logistics and delivery company reported mixed financial results for this year's second quarter.
The Atlanta, Georgia-based company, which is often seen as a bellwether for the U.S. economy, reported earnings per share of $1.55 U.S., which just missed analyst forecasts of $1.56 U.S.
Sales in the period totaled $21.2 billion U.S. Wall Street had been looking for revenue of $20.9 billion U.S.
Management blamed tariffs for a decline in shipping volumes. Specifically, UPS said that demand took a hit from new“de minimis” tariffs placed on low-value Chinese shipments.
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has begun collecting tariffs on shipments under $800 U.S. from China that were previously duty-free.
While those levies have been reduced to 54% from an initial level of 120% as part of a trade agreement, consumer demand has still taken a hit and shipments have declined.
UPS did not update its full-year outlook for a second straight quarter, citing ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.
In its most recent forecast, issued in January of this year, UPS projected 2025 revenue of $89 billion U.S.
The company also announced that it is maintaining its quarterly dividend at $1.64 U.S. per share and expects to spend $5.5 billion U.S. on dividend payments in 2025.
Prior to today (July 29), the stock of UPS had declined 18% to trade at $101.58 U.S. per share.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment