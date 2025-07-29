403
Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan Reaffirm Resolve To Boost Bilateral Trade
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, July 29 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday have reaffirmed their resolve to boost bilateral trade volume to USD 100 million during the 5th two-day session of the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Inter-Governmental Commission here in Islamabad.
According to a statement by the premier's office, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has lauded progress in Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation. Talking to the high-level delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic, led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, in Islamabad on Tuesday, Sahrif reiterated Pakistan's strong commitment to implementing the decisions taken during the Intergovernmental Commission and stressed the importance of timely follow-up to translate the agreements into tangible outcomes.
During the 5th two-day session of the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission, both sides agreed to work on diversification of exports and imports, revive the Pakistan-Kyrgyz Joint Business Council, and organize business forums, trade fairs, and B2B exchanges. In the energy and environment domain, the Kyrgyz side proposed joint participation in a power transmission line project connecting Kyrgyzstan, China, and northern Pakistan. Both countries agreed to explore electricity imports, collaboration in renewable energy, mining, hydrocarbons, and technical partnerships between institutions like the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan and the Kyrgyz State Technical University. Discussions also focused on enhancing regional connectivity through logistics and transportation. They agreed to deepen cooperation in postal services, cargo and rail transport, and civil aviation. Pakistan proposed that Kyrgyz airlines shift from charter to regular passenger flights for improved service. Pakistan also took note of Kyrgyzstan's proposed new air route linking with China and expressed interest in further dialogue on regional air connectivity. The Kyrgyz side also proposed Pakistani participation in a high-speed fiber-optic communication line project along the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan route. (end)
