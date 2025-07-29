Cyberattacks Target 60 Azerbaijani Websites In 1St Q Of 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

According to monitoring results from cybersecurity firm CYBER ON, 60 web resources operating under the ".az" domain experienced hacker attacks during the first quarter of 2025, Azernews reports.

The investigation revealed that 42% of these cyber intrusions were due to improper secure coding practices, while 58% stemmed from incorrect server configurations.

Further analysis showed that 18 attacks targeted server vulnerabilities, 13 involved code-level exploits, and in 29 cases, the source and method of the attacks could not be determined. Notably, 6 websites were repeatedly attacked due to unresolved prior security weaknesses, indicating insufficient action by responsible parties to address existing vulnerabilities.

Looking at the hosting locations of the compromised websites, 82% were hosted in the United States, 5% in Germany, 5% in Azerbaijan, 4% in Russia, and 4% in the United Kingdom.

It was also highlighted that 58% of cyberattacks were linked to misconfigured servers and inadequate segmentation between resources. In this regard, companies using shared hosting services are especially advised to exercise heightened caution and improve their cybersecurity measures.