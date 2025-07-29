Cyberattacks Target 60 Azerbaijani Websites In 1St Q Of 2025
According to monitoring results from cybersecurity firm CYBER ON, 60 web resources operating under the ".az" domain experienced hacker attacks during the first quarter of 2025, Azernews reports.
The investigation revealed that 42% of these cyber intrusions were due to improper secure coding practices, while 58% stemmed from incorrect server configurations.
Further analysis showed that 18 attacks targeted server vulnerabilities, 13 involved code-level exploits, and in 29 cases, the source and method of the attacks could not be determined. Notably, 6 websites were repeatedly attacked due to unresolved prior security weaknesses, indicating insufficient action by responsible parties to address existing vulnerabilities.
Looking at the hosting locations of the compromised websites, 82% were hosted in the United States, 5% in Germany, 5% in Azerbaijan, 4% in Russia, and 4% in the United Kingdom.
It was also highlighted that 58% of cyberattacks were linked to misconfigured servers and inadequate segmentation between resources. In this regard, companies using shared hosting services are especially advised to exercise heightened caution and improve their cybersecurity measures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment