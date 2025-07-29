Real Trade Volumes Between Ukraine, Hungary Significantly Higher Than Official Statistics Ambassador
“Cooperation [between Ukraine and Hungary – Ed.] continues. The most active areas are energy (electricity, fuel, gas, and other types of energy) and pharmaceutics. Trade in agricultural products is also important,” Shandor said.
In his words, certain items fall under restrictions formally, but they are available on the market, in fact.
“That is, official statistics record a rise in trade turnover between our countries, but real figures are even higher,” Shandor added.
According to him, few people may know about Hungary's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Meanwhile, this refers to“tens of millions of euros, which come, in particular, through the Hungarian Reformed Church and other charitable foundations.”
The diplomat mentioned that Hungarian philanthropists regularly provide assistance, such as generators for the Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Chernihiv regions, equipment, and products for orphanages and hospitals.
“Most importantly, they do not seek publicity, either in the Hungarian or Ukrainian media,” Shandor concluded.
A reminder that Hungary's oil company MOL expressed willingness to abandon Russian oil supplies if there was an alternative. As the best option for diversification, the company considers the Odesa pipeline.
