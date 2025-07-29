Russian Strike On Kamianske: Number Of Victims Rises To 22, Ten Medical Workers Among Them
“Twenty-two people were injured in a nighttime attack on Kamianske. Among them are ten medical workers: nurses, midwives, and an anesthesiologist,” Lysak said.
According to him, one of the medics and another pregnant woman are in serious condition.
Read also: Russian troops shell two districts of Dnipro petrovsk Region at night, causing casualties
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of a nighttime missile strike by the Russian Federation on the city of Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the maternity and therapeutic wards were destroye , windows were broken in two other medical facilities, schools, a kindergarten, and nearly 50 houses were damaged.
