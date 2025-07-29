Azerbaijan And UAE Company Discuss Logistics Cooperation
"We held a meeting with representatives of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, one of the world's leading trade, logistics, and maritime companies. During the meeting, we discussed the possibilities of cooperation with the company in the fields of shipping, shipbuilding, and logistics," he pointed out.
Abu Dhabi Ports Group is a state-owned logistics, port, and trade company managed by Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADH) and plays an important role in the development of trade and logistics in the UAE and the wider region.
