Efforts Continue To Rescue Illegally Held Wild Animals In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
The facility, which operated as both an equestrian center and a restaurant under the name“The Farm,” was found to be illegally withholding wild animals.
During the joint inspection, nine spotted deer and one macaque monkey were discovered being held unlawfully. The animals were promptly removed by veterinary experts from the IDEA Animal Care Center and Baku Zoological Park. After initial clinical examinations, they were safely relocated to the Baku Zoological Park to ensure proper care and welfare.
IDEA Public Union urges citizens to adopt a responsible attitude toward animals and to help prevent the illegal captivity of wildlife. Anyone who encounters such cases is encouraged to report them via the“1113” hotline or through the official social media channels of the IDEA Public Union, as part of the“Emergency Assistance to Nature” program.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment