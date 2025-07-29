Uzbekneftegaz, ADO Mining Discuss Local Production Of Oil And Gas Reagents
During the talks, both sides explored the possibility of establishing production facilities in Uzbekistan for key chemical reagents such as barium sulfate and calcium carbonate, which are vital to oil and gas operations. The Turkish delegation was presented with detailed information on Uzbekistan's free economic zones (FEZs), including their geographic advantages, developed infrastructure, tax and customs incentives, legal protections, and comprehensive state support for investors.
The dialogues encompassed targeted propositions pertaining to import substitution strategies, production localization initiatives, and a spectrum of investment partnership frameworks. An exhaustive analysis of the technical specifications and economic viability pertaining to the establishment of reagent production facilities in Uzbekistan was conducted, encompassing potential industrial locations and synergistic business frameworks.
As a result of the meeting, the parties reached a preliminary agreement to establish mutually beneficial cooperation. It was agreed that an in-depth techno-economic analysis would be conducted to further evaluate prospects for industrial collaboration and investment.
ADO Mining is a leading global producer of industrial chemical reagents, including barium sulfate and calcium carbonate. The company operates production facilities in Türkiye, India, the United States, Indonesia, the UAE, Tunisia, Morocco, and Canada and has extensive expertise in localization and investment projects across diverse international markets.
