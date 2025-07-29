Jordan To Host Marathon Des Sables In Wadi Rum This November (Expanded)

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 29 -Jordan will host the fifth edition of Marathon des Sables in Wadi Rum from November 1 to 8, making it the only country in the Middle East to hold this global endurance event, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab and CEO of Marathon des Sables (Marathon of sand) Cyril Gauthier announced Tuesday.The marathon, one of the world's leading desert endurance races, is held in partnership with the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) and Experience Jordan Adventures.Around 650 runners from across the European Union are expected to take part, providing a significant boost to Jordan's tourism season in November and showcasing the unique landscapes of Wadi Rum.Speaking at a press conference in Amman, Annab said hosting Marathon des Sables for the fifth time affirms Jordan's position as a "leading destination" for adventure tourism.The minister highlighted the Kingdom's progress in this field over the past decade within investments in trails, infrastructure, and authentic experiences that connect visitors with nature, culture, and heritage.From the world-renowned Jordan Trail, which stretches over 650 kilometers across diverse terrain, to this iconic race set against the dramatic backdrop of Wadi Rum, Jordan continues to highlight the richness and variety of its natural tourist attractions, she pointed out.Annab noted marathon tourism is now a strategic pillar in Jordan's destination development plans, aligning with global trends in health, wellness, and experiential tourism.Annab said such events offer "immersive and shareable" experiences that appeal to "cultural athletes" who see sport as a means of connection, exploration, and expressing shared values.Annab added that events like Marathon des Sables attract athletes whose transformative experiences become stories they carry with them, creating deep emotional connections with Jordan's heritage, people, and natural beauty. The Wadi Rum course, she noted, demands physical endurance and offers a spiritually reflective and culturally enriching setting.In addition to the race, Annab said runners will also have the opportunity to explore Petra and the Dead Sea two of Jordan's most iconic and inspiring destinations."This marathon is a remarkable opportunity to showcase Jordan beyond the racecourse," she said, "offering an unforgettable experience that transcends geography and time, leaving a lasting impression on our guests."Gauthier described the Jordan edition of the Marathon des Sables as "the jewel of our global series," praising Wadi Rum's stunning scenery, unmatched hospitality, and the emotional bonds formed between runners and Jordan, which have set a new standard for adventure racing.He added that the organizers have "ambitious" plans for Jordan, which he described as the ideal place for growth, innovation, and a long-term vision where sports intersect with culture and tourism. "Jordan has all the ingredients to become the global hub for our endurance events," he said.In turn, JTB Director General Abdel Razzaq Arabiyat said the event not only highlights Jordan's natural wonders but also reflects the Kingdom's commitment to becoming a leading destination for adventure tourism. "Events like this attract mindful travelers seeking genuine connections with nature, culture, and history," he noted.Ayman Abdel Karim, CEO of Experience Jordan Adventures, expressed pride in continuing to host this iconic race, which brings together hundreds of international runners in a celebration of endurance, connection, and discovery.He reaffirmed the organizing team's commitment to sustainability and community engagement in Wadi Rum, and thanked the Ministry of Tourism, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), and the JTB for their continued support in positioning Jordan as a premier destination for adventure tourism.