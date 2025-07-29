Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Interior Minister Checks On Traveler Services At Mudawara Border Crossing


2025-07-29 10:06:46
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 29 (Petra) - Interior Minister Mazen Faraya on Tuesday toured Mudawara border crossing and was briefed on movement of inbound and outbound passengers and feedback related to its operations.
During his inspection tour at the crossing's various facilities, he reviewed the services provided to travelers, relevant procedures and the key needs required to improve services and rehabilitate the work environment at the border post.
The minister also visited the village of Mudawara in southern Ma'an governorate, inspecting the health center, Mudawara Mixed Basic School, and a number of public amenities.
Meeting with citizens, he listened to their needs and observations, aimed to take the necessary measures to address problems.

