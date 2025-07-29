403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Conference Opens In Mafraq To Integrate Climate-Smart Agriculture-NARC
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Mafraq, July 29 (Petra) – The national conference: "Sustainable Agriculture Project Towards Integrated Food Security" was launched on Tuesday in Mafraq governorate.
The event, which was inaugurated by Director General of the National Agricultural Research Center (NARC), Dr. Ibrahim Rawashdeh, was held in partnership with several international and local entities.
The conference, which is jointly organized with Helvetas, an independent Swiss development organization, highlighted the importance of sustainable agriculture by building small farmers' capacity to integrate climate-smart agriculture (CSA).
This model is an effective tool for adapting to climate change and achieving food security by enhancing local production and adopting sustainable agricultural practices.
Talking at the opening ceemony, Rawashdeh noted the conference's importance within the framework of Royal directives, Economic Modernization Vision, and National Sustainable Development Plan, in enhancing food security and addressing climate challenges.
Rawashdeh also highlighted NARC's role in transferring agricultural technology and developing capabilities of local communities.
For his part, Project Director Dr. Mohammad Shboul said strengthening farmers' potentials and empowering rural women are the "cornerstones of any successful transition to sustainable agriculture."
Shboul pointed to the need to continue all stakeholders' collaborative work to achieve agricultural development goals.
Under the project's activities, practical training programs were implemented in Mafraq and Irbid governorates, targeting 336 beneficiaries in Mafraq, including 204 and 132 male and female farmers, respectively, as part of integrated efforts to enhance their ' "efficiency" in applying climate-smart agriculture techniques.
Mafraq, July 29 (Petra) – The national conference: "Sustainable Agriculture Project Towards Integrated Food Security" was launched on Tuesday in Mafraq governorate.
The event, which was inaugurated by Director General of the National Agricultural Research Center (NARC), Dr. Ibrahim Rawashdeh, was held in partnership with several international and local entities.
The conference, which is jointly organized with Helvetas, an independent Swiss development organization, highlighted the importance of sustainable agriculture by building small farmers' capacity to integrate climate-smart agriculture (CSA).
This model is an effective tool for adapting to climate change and achieving food security by enhancing local production and adopting sustainable agricultural practices.
Talking at the opening ceemony, Rawashdeh noted the conference's importance within the framework of Royal directives, Economic Modernization Vision, and National Sustainable Development Plan, in enhancing food security and addressing climate challenges.
Rawashdeh also highlighted NARC's role in transferring agricultural technology and developing capabilities of local communities.
For his part, Project Director Dr. Mohammad Shboul said strengthening farmers' potentials and empowering rural women are the "cornerstones of any successful transition to sustainable agriculture."
Shboul pointed to the need to continue all stakeholders' collaborative work to achieve agricultural development goals.
Under the project's activities, practical training programs were implemented in Mafraq and Irbid governorates, targeting 336 beneficiaries in Mafraq, including 204 and 132 male and female farmers, respectively, as part of integrated efforts to enhance their ' "efficiency" in applying climate-smart agriculture techniques.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment