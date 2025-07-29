Conference Opens In Mafraq To Integrate Climate-Smart Agriculture-NARC

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, July 29 (Petra) – The national conference: "Sustainable Agriculture Project Towards Integrated Food Security" was launched on Tuesday in Mafraq governorate.The event, which was inaugurated by Director General of the National Agricultural Research Center (NARC), Dr. Ibrahim Rawashdeh, was held in partnership with several international and local entities.The conference, which is jointly organized with Helvetas, an independent Swiss development organization, highlighted the importance of sustainable agriculture by building small farmers' capacity to integrate climate-smart agriculture (CSA).This model is an effective tool for adapting to climate change and achieving food security by enhancing local production and adopting sustainable agricultural practices.Talking at the opening ceemony, Rawashdeh noted the conference's importance within the framework of Royal directives, Economic Modernization Vision, and National Sustainable Development Plan, in enhancing food security and addressing climate challenges.Rawashdeh also highlighted NARC's role in transferring agricultural technology and developing capabilities of local communities.For his part, Project Director Dr. Mohammad Shboul said strengthening farmers' potentials and empowering rural women are the "cornerstones of any successful transition to sustainable agriculture."Shboul pointed to the need to continue all stakeholders' collaborative work to achieve agricultural development goals.Under the project's activities, practical training programs were implemented in Mafraq and Irbid governorates, targeting 336 beneficiaries in Mafraq, including 204 and 132 male and female farmers, respectively, as part of integrated efforts to enhance their ' "efficiency" in applying climate-smart agriculture techniques.