JAF Conducts 2 Airdrops To Deliver Humanitarian Aid To Gaza With UAE Participation


2025-07-29 10:06:46
Amman, July 29 (Petra) – Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army on Tuesday carried out two airdrops to deliver humanitarian and relief aid to people in the Gaza Strip, with the participation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
In a statement, the JAF said the airdrop aims to support steadfastness of the Palestinian people and alleviate their humanitarian suffering.
The two airdrops were carried out by two C-130 aircraft of Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) and the UAE Air Force, carrying approximately 15 tonnes of food and basic necessities.
These airdrops, which were carried out in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), come within the framework of the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to deliver food aid and basic necessities to the Gaza Strip, aimed to ensuring delivery of relief support amid the worsening humanitarian challenges.
Since start of the war on Gaza Strip, today's operation brings the total number of Jordanian airdrops carried out by the JAF to 129, in addition to 269 joint airdrops, carried out in cooperation with a number of Arab and friendly countries.

