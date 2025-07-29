403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
JAF Conducts 2 Airdrops To Deliver Humanitarian Aid To Gaza With UAE Participation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 29 (Petra) – Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army on Tuesday carried out two airdrops to deliver humanitarian and relief aid to people in the Gaza Strip, with the participation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
In a statement, the JAF said the airdrop aims to support steadfastness of the Palestinian people and alleviate their humanitarian suffering.
The two airdrops were carried out by two C-130 aircraft of Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) and the UAE Air Force, carrying approximately 15 tonnes of food and basic necessities.
These airdrops, which were carried out in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), come within the framework of the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to deliver food aid and basic necessities to the Gaza Strip, aimed to ensuring delivery of relief support amid the worsening humanitarian challenges.
Since start of the war on Gaza Strip, today's operation brings the total number of Jordanian airdrops carried out by the JAF to 129, in addition to 269 joint airdrops, carried out in cooperation with a number of Arab and friendly countries.
Amman, July 29 (Petra) – Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army on Tuesday carried out two airdrops to deliver humanitarian and relief aid to people in the Gaza Strip, with the participation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
In a statement, the JAF said the airdrop aims to support steadfastness of the Palestinian people and alleviate their humanitarian suffering.
The two airdrops were carried out by two C-130 aircraft of Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) and the UAE Air Force, carrying approximately 15 tonnes of food and basic necessities.
These airdrops, which were carried out in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), come within the framework of the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to deliver food aid and basic necessities to the Gaza Strip, aimed to ensuring delivery of relief support amid the worsening humanitarian challenges.
Since start of the war on Gaza Strip, today's operation brings the total number of Jordanian airdrops carried out by the JAF to 129, in addition to 269 joint airdrops, carried out in cooperation with a number of Arab and friendly countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment