Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline 2025: MOA And ROA Insights, Clinical Trials Status, And Key Companies Involved By Delveinsight Krystal Biotech, Chiesi, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Aegle Thera

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Key players such as - Krystal Biotech, Chiesi, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Aegle Therapeutics, Anterogen Co., Ltd., Abeona Therapeutics, Inc, Castle Creek Bioscience, Phoenix Tissue Repair, Inc., Scioderm, Inc., InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment



Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Emerging therapies such as - VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec), FILSUVEZ (birch triterpenes), PTW-002 10 mg/g gel, AGLE 102, ALLO-ASC-SHEET, EB-101, FCX-007, PTR-01, SD-101-6.0 cream, INM-755 (cannabinol) cream, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market in the coming years.

In May 2025, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to Zevaskyn (prademagene zamikeracel), marking it as the first autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). Known as pz-cel, this therapy involves a single surgical application of cell sheets. According to Abeona Therapeutics, the treatment utilizes a patient's own keratinocyte cells, which are genetically engineered to produce functional Type VII collagen. This approval comes shortly after the FDA authorized another innovative therapy aimed at treating a chronic skin disorder-chronic spontaneous urticaria.

In April 2025, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ZEVASKYN (prademagene zamikeracel), also known as pz-cel, as the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for treating wounds in both adult and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). This rare and debilitating genetic skin disorder currently has no cure, and ZEVASKYN stands as the only FDA-approved treatment offering wound healing through a single application. In April 2025, The FDA has granted approval to prademagene zamikeracel (Zevaskyn; Abeona Therapeutics), marking it as the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for treating wounds in both adult and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), according to a press release by Abeona Therapeutics. The approval is supported by results from the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL study (NCT04227106)-a multicenter, randomized, intrapatient-controlled trial-where the therapy showed statistically significant healing of at least 50% in large, chronic RDEB wounds and a notable reduction in pain from baseline, measured using the Wong-Baker FACES scale, six months after treatment.

Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, or DEB, is an incurable, often fatal skin blistering condition caused by a lack of collagen protein in the skin. It is caused by mutations in the COL7A1 gene encoding type VII collagen, or COL7, a major component of anchoring fibrils which connect the epidermis to the underlying dermis and provide structural adhesion between these skin layers in a healthy individual.

VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec): Krystal Biotech

FILSUVEZ (birch triterpenes): Chiesi

PTW-002 10 mg/g gel: Phoenicis Therapeutics

AGLE 102: Aegle Therapeutics

ALLO-ASC-SHEET: Anterogen Co., Ltd.

EB-101: Abeona Therapeutics, Inc

FCX-007: Castle Creek Bioscience

PTR-01: Phoenix Tissue Repair, Inc.

SD-101-6.0 cream : Scioderm, Inc. INM-755 (cannabinol) cream : InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Improving Healthcare Infrastructure Demand for New and Effective Drugs

Currently no cure for all types of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) Making a diagnosis for a genetic or rare disease is often challenging

Key Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies: Krystal Biotech, Chiesi, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Aegle Therapeutics, Anterogen Co., Ltd., Abeona Therapeutics, Inc, Castle Creek Bioscience, Phoenix Tissue Repair, Inc., Scioderm, Inc., InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others

Key Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapies: VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec), FILSUVEZ (birch triterpenes), PTW-002 10 mg/g gel, AGLE 102, ALLO-ASC-SHEET, EB-101, FCX-007, PTR-01, SD-101-6.0 cream, INM-755 (cannabinol) cream, and others

