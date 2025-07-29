403
Kuwait Amb. In Ethiopia: Food Security Core Goal Of Development Drive
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Ethiopia Nayef Al-Otaibi said Tuesday that food security is one of the main goals of Kuwait's development vision and key pillar of annual development plans.
The ambassador was addressing the Fourth UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4), which kicked off in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on Monday and winds up on Tuesday, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Ethiopia said in a press release sent to KUNA.
He underlined Kuwait's commitment to financing projects pertinent to food security and human health and prosperity through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED).
He also stressed his country's keenness on partaking in such biannual gatherings with the goal of following up on progress made by countries in the implementation of the output of the first edition and tapping quantum expertise and initiatives related to the development of human resources and coping with technological advancement.
In this regard, he said the summit marks a world platform for innovation and anticipation of food challenges and a unique opportunity for sharing views and exploring opportunities with all countries and stakeholders in vital sectors bearing on food systems.
Regarding the situation in Palestine, the ambassador said the Israeli occupation crimes committed under the nose of the entire world have so far claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinian children due to mass starvation, siege and prevention of humanitarian aid delivery to Palestinians.
The Kuwaiti diplomat pointed out that hundreds of Palestinian children and pregnant women are suffering from malnutrition in breach of relevant UN resolutions, citing relevant World Health Organization (WHO) reports. (end)
