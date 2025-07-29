403
Kuwait Assistant FM Chairs GCC Senior Officials' Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Affairs Ambassador Najeeb Al-Bader chaired on Tuesday the virtual meeting of senior officials from the foreign ministries of GCC member states.
In a statement to KUNA following the conclusion of the meeting, Ambassador Al-Bader affirmed that the meeting was held in preparation for the 165th session of the GCC Ministerial Council, scheduled to be hosted by the State of Kuwait early September.
He stressed that the meeting set up a vital platform for consultation and coordination among member states, during which a number of key agenda items were discussed. The officials also addressed upcoming responsibilities in light of ongoing regional and international developments, as well as the dynamic political scene in the region.
Ambassador Al-Bader reiterated that the meeting reflected the commitment of the GCC member states to advancing constructive cooperation and highlighted the current presidency's dedication to strengthening joint coordination.
He stressed that such efforts contribute to bolstering regional security and stability, while serving the strategic interests of all GCC countries. (end)
