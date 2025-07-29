403
KFH Nets KD 342.1 Mln Profit In H1 2025
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has cemented its lead in the country's banking sector after posting a first half-of-year net profit of KD 342.1 million (about USD 1.1 billion), equal to 19.23 fils per share.
KFH Chairman Hamad Abdulmohsen Al-Marzouq said in a press statement that net financing income rose 8.7 percent year on year to KD 607.3 million, while operating income climbed 6.4 percent to KD 876 million despite the absence of last year's one off gain from the sale of KFH Bahrain.
Net operating income expanded 7.9 percent to KD 566.7 million, and the cost to income ratio improved to 35.3 percent from 36.2 percent a year earlier, he mentioned.
Financing receivables reached KD 20.4 billion, up 7.1 percent from end 2024, and total assets grew 4.9 percent to KD 38.5 billion, Al-Marzouq said.
Shareholders' equity edged up to KD 5.6 billion, customer deposits rose 2.7 percent to KD 19.7 billion, and the capital adequacy ratio stood at a healthy 18.01 percent - comfortably above regulatory requirements, he explained.
Reflecting the strong performance, the board approved an interim cash dividend of 10 fils per share, he added.
Al Marzouq attributed the "sustainable record profits" to sound, integrated performance across KFH's domestic and overseas operations despite a challenging operating environment and regional geopolitical tensions.
He highlighted the bank's continued ability to finance large scale development projects in production, service, commercial, and infrastructure sectors, reinforcing KFH's position as a preferred arranger of Sharia compliant financing.
The group's regional integration strategy gathered pace with the rebranding of Ahli United Bank Bahrain as KFH Bahrain, part of a wider move to unify the bank's identity under the slogan "Beyond Horizons," he said.
At the same time, KFH strengthened its sustainability credentials: green financing volumes continued to rise, comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies were embedded across the group, and the bank retained an "A" rating from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) while remaining a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index, he explained.
Digital innovation is another growth driver, highlighted by KFH's launch of "Fahad," Kuwait's first AI powered virtual assistant employee, and an overhaul of the KFHOnline app, now offering more than 200 digital services, he added.
Meanwhile, KFH Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khaled Yousef Al-Shamlan said the first half results "reflect sound strategies, sustained profit growth, and a strong financial standing."
He pointed to the bank's expanding market share, driven by innovative financing solutions such as lending against gold account collateral, and underscored KFH's commitment to pioneering digital banking while maintaining prudent risk management and solid liquidity.
A virtual rewards prepaid card and a "tap to phone" payment service for merchants further support the bank's push to enhance customer experience and diversify revenue, Al-Shamlan said.
These initiatives have won international recognition, with The Banker magazine naming KFH Kuwait's best performing bank in 2025 and Euromoney calling it the Middle East's Best Islamic Bank, he pointed out
Global Finance also awarded KFH the title of Best Bank for Financial Institutions in the region, Al-Shamlan mentioned.
Human capital development remains central to the strategy, as shown by KFH's promotion of several Kuwaiti nationals to senior leadership roles after intensive training with local and international partners, enhancing operational efficiency and productivity, he said.
With record profitability, a fortified capital base, and a digital and regional expansion plan, KFH is poised to leverage growth opportunities at home and abroad while sustaining its leadership in Kuwait's banking landscape, he explained. (end)
