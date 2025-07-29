New Ceramic Residency Launched As Part Of Qatar's Years Of Culture Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Years of Culture initiative is set to build on the legacy of the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture with the launch of a new Ceramic Residency Project, welcoming renowned Indonesian ceramic artist Francisca“Kika” to Doha this August.

Hosted in collaboration with Liwan Design Studios and Labs, the residency continues to promote cultural exchange and creative dialogue between Qatar and Indonesia, featuring the shared values of craftsmanship, community and artistic innovation. Running from August 4 to September 7, 2025, the programme will see Kika working side by side with local artists and craftspeople to develop a series of collaborative ceramic works inspired by the craft legacies of both Qatar and Indonesia.



Indonesian ceramic artist Francisca“Kika”

Francisca, widely known as Kika, is an Indonesian ceramicist recognised for blending contemporary forms with a strong sense of community. She previously led the popular Indonesian Workshop Month in Qatar during the 2023 Year of Culture, where she invited participants to sculpt their own creations and discover new ceramic-making techniques. Her interactive, inclusive approach demystifies traditional craft and welcomes the public to connect with clay as a medium for storytelling and cultural exchange.

A core part of this new project is public engagement, with weekly Pottery Fun Classes welcoming community members to learn directly from Kika every Friday - on August 8, 15, 22, 29 and September 5. Participants will explore hand-building and pottery wheel techniques while contributing to the creation of works that celebrate the cultural connections at the heart of this residency.

The Ceramic Residency embodies the spirit of friendship and artistic dialogue that the Years of Culture programme champions. By bringing communities together through craft and collaboration, the project reinforces the enduring legacy of the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture and its commitment to building connections that extend far beyond a single year. The residency will conclude with a group exhibition, celebrating the artworks created and the stories shared throughout this cultural exchange.