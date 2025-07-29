Augmenting North Dakota Tech: IEEE-USA's IWRC AI & Autonomy Summit Arrives In Grand Forks 10 Sept
"We're creating a space to foster collaboration and economic growth," says Mark Askelson, AVP for Research & National Security, University of North Dakota (UND). "By bringing together stakeholders from government, industry, and academia, this summit will spark new partnerships, shape national policy and prepare the workforce for an AI and autonomy-driven future. From defense to manufacturing, the technologies discussed here will define the next decade of innovation."
Who should attend?
-
Industry: Owners, C-level executives, VPs, engineers, legal staff, R&D personnel, patent/small business attorneys and finance/VC professionals can access potential federal, state and local government partners and learn about relevant technology initiatives.
Academia: Presidents, professors, tech transfer & patent office staff, VPRs, and researchers can connect with federal grant program officials, explore grant processes and find potential business partners.
Government: Policymakers, federal, state and local program officers, economic development professionals, incentive managers and entrepreneurial support organizations can connect with local engineers and entrepreneurs.
The summit agenda features keynotes from leaders in defense, academia, and industry, including representatives from the Department of Defense, Northrop Grumman Grand Sky and AFRL Regional Network-Midwest. Attendees will engage in breakout sessions on air, ground and space autonomy; counter-autonomy strategies; and the intersection of autonomous technology and manufacturing. Additional panels will explore workforce development, education and policy, with voices from tribal colleges, state agencies and private sector innovators.
View Full Agenda >>
"I am pleased to be speaking at the IWRC AI and Autonomy Summit in Grand Forks," shared Dr. Eric Lam, Conference Speaker & Collaboration Director, Engineering, AFRL Regional Network-Midwest. "Our mission is to introduce AFRL to potential partners in North Dakota and throughout the midwest. The U.S. is building the infrastructure, policy and talent pipeline needed to lead in AI and autonomy for decades to come."
