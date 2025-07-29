EPI-USE Expands Collaboration With Fiserv To Streamline Digital Payments And Financial Reconciliations

ATLANTA, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPI-USE, a Group Elephant business and a global leader in deploying and managing cloud-based SAP systems and AWS technology, is pleased to announce an expanded collaboration with Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology.

Building on an existing relationship between EPI-USE and Fiserv, focused on integrating EPI-USE smart payment technology with Fiserv CardConnect, this collaboration enables organizations to simplify and automate reconciliation of digital payments with their financial records with a view to reducing errors, gaining efficiency and fortifying fraud prevention capability.

In the wake of the introduction of the AWS SDK for SAP, EPI-USE developed ERP Payment Reconciliation, software that enables real-time reconciliation of payments, streamlined financial workflows, reduced costs of collection (through specialized merchant acceptance tools) and mitigation of payment fraud risk through sophisticated detection capabilities, including vendor registration, account holder verification, OFAC checking and EIN/TIN matching. Organizations can now better manage transactions and monitor real time cash flow, detect fraudulent activity quicker, and handle dispute resolution more accurately and efficiently.

Building on this foundation, EPI-USE now offers SnapPay from Fiserv, engineered to streamline the Order-to-Cash process and modernize back-office operations. With certified ERP integrations for multiple platforms including SAP, Workday and Oracle, SnapPay automates accounting workflows, enhances cash flow visibility, and strengthens payment security and fraud prevention.

ERP Payment Reconciliation is available to businesses operating on most Enterprise Resource Planning technology, not only for SAP. In the case of SAP, it is available for 'RISE WITH SAP' and 'GROW', for private cloud and public cloud environments and covering multiple industry verticals that make use of digital payment acceptance, including but not limited to Public Sector, Retail, Telco and Utilities.

"We are delighted to bring this innovative combination of technology to our clients, jointly with Fiserv," said EPI-USE's Christopher Belford. "With integrated Fiserv payment processing technology, our clients can achieve more automation, greater associated efficiencies, and modernized financial workflows."

For more information on how EPI-USE drives innovation in payment processing and financial reconciliation, please visit



To learn more about the Fiserv ISV Partner Program, please visit fiserv/integratedpayments

About Group Elephant and EPI-USE

Group Elephant employs over 4,200 people across 42 countries, servicing over 2,000 organizations worldwide. Group brand EPI-USE is a recognized leader in designing, building and implementing cloud-based, hybrid, and on-premises SAP systems for large, complex enterprises and public sector agencies.

