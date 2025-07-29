Southern Insurance Underwriters, Inc. Goes Live With Expert Insured AI, Saving 1,000+ Hours Annually

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Insurance Underwriters, Inc. (SIU), a leading MGA serving the Southeast, has gone live with Expert Insured AI to streamline underwriting operations, reduce manual workload, and position the business for scalable growth.

The first phase of implementation focused on automating email intake and routing - an area that previously required significant manual effort. With Expert Insured AI, SIU has eliminated repetitive triage work by classifying inbound emails, extracting key policy data, and routing tasks directly to the appropriate team.

"This is exactly the kind of automation we've been waiting for- accurate, practical, and delivering ROI from day one," said John LaMay, CFO of SIU. "We are expecting to save upwards of 1,000 hours a year, freeing up time to focus on what really matters."

SIU and Expert Insured are now partnering on additional automation opportunities across quoting, underwriting support, and servicing workflows. "SIU has a clear operational vision and understands the role automation will play to execute on it," said Spencer McDonald, CEO of Expert Insured. "We're proud to support them as a long-term automation partner."

Learn how your MGA can save time with Expert Insured AI, Schedule a Demo or contact [email protected]

About Southern Insurance Underwriters, Inc.

Southern Insurance Underwriters, Inc. (SIU), based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a certified MGA with over 60 years of experience serving independent agents across the Southeast. SIU offers access to more than 120 markets spanning Commercial, Transportation, Personal, Professional, and Standard Lines - backed by a responsive team of experienced underwriters.

About Expert Insured

Expert Insured is an AI-powered insurance platform purpose-built for MGAs, wholesalers, and carriers. From submission intake to policy servicing, it combines modern workflows with intelligent automation to help insurance organizations reduce manual work, increase speed, and scale efficiently. Expert Insured is a product of Selectsys , a parent company specializing in AI-assisted BPO services and RQB solutions for the insurance space.

SOURCE Expert Insured

