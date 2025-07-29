The Soul Of A House, The Heart Of A Mountain: The Forever House Opens At Customs House Museum

Artist Arline Mann debuts her solo museum show, inspired by the magical old Elder House estate, August 7th.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Arline Mann will debut her first solo museum exhibition, The Forever House, at the Customs House Museum on August 7. This evocative collection of watercolor paintings is inspired by the Elder House, a historic 1920s estate atop Elder Mountain in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Through vibrant washes and intricate layering, Mann captures the essence of a Tennessee mountain home suspended in time, inviting viewers to share its mystique and joy.

The Elder House was built by George Saffarrans Elder, a prosperous businessman who acquired over 3,000 acres to create a family home. Over a century later, the house remains largely unchanged. When Mann and her husband, Bob Katz, became its stewards, the house's quiet grandeur and historical charm became Mann's muse.

"The Elder House isn't just a home; it's a storybook of craftsmanship and the spirit of those who lived there," said Arline Mann. "The reasons we chose the house – the wonder of it – are the same feelings I wanted to project in the paintings."

Mann blends realism with reverie. Her focus on architectural details-arched windows, worn stone and timeless woodwork-becomes softened by translucent layers that evoke nostalgia and atmosphere. The Forever House is both a tribute to the past, and a personal reflection on the spaces we inhabit and the human history and beauty they hold.

Mann's artistic journey began after a distinguished career as a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs. Driven by the same traits that fueled her career, she quickly transitioned into the art world, with her work exhibited at the National Arts Club and The Salmagundi Club in New York, as well as regionally at Chattanooga's River Gallery.

The Forever House marks a significant moment in Mann's artistic journey: a museum debut rooted in personal discovery, creative reinvention, and a deep reverence for place.

Exhibition Details:



What : The Forever House – A watercolor exhibition by Arline Mann

Where : Customs House Museum, 200 S 2nd St, Clarksville, TN

When : August 7 – October 26 Opening Reception : Limited availability. Please contact Ashley or Melissa for media and guest list inquiries.

For more information, visit .

About the artist:

Arline Mann has a pinwheel-shaped career history – all her paths lead from the center, not anything that came before! Her first work years were in the New York theatre world, as an assistant to a Broadway/London producer and directing aspirant. Then came decades of corporate lawyering, most as a Managing Director founding and running the Global Employment Law Group at Goldman Sachs. And now as a serious watercolorist, looking forward to her first solo museum show this year.

Media Contact:

Ashley Marcos

(480) 335-0506 | [email protected]

Melissa Bill

(786) 285-0426 | [email protected]

SOURCE Arline Mann

