Little Sunshine's Playhouse To Host Grand Opening Play Day In Castle Rock, Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse, a nationally recognized leader in early childhood education, is delighted to announce the upcoming opening of a new school in Castle Rock, Colorado. This exciting addition marks the company's first location in the Castle Rock community and 7th in the Denver metro. The school's team eagerly awaits welcoming Castle Rock's incredible families and children.

The new school, located at 3773 Limelight Ave., Castle Rock, CO 80109, is known for creating a home away from home for young children; a place where parents know their children are receiving the highest level of care.

Their Grand Opening Play Day on Saturday, Aug. 2 will allow parents and children to tour the school, meet their passionate educators, and get a firsthand look at what sets Little Sunshine's Playhouse apart from traditional preschool and daycare programs. This event is open to all families of the public. If you'd like to attend their Grand Opening Play Day, RSVP here .

"We are honored to introduce a Reggio Emilia-inspired early learning environment to the families of Castle Rock," said Brett Roubal, CEO of Little Sunshine's Playhouse. "Our mission is to cultivate spaces where children feel secure, valued, and inspired to discover the world around them."

What Families Love About Little Sunshine's Playhouse



Where Curiosity Leads the Way

Children will thrive in an environment that nurtures creativity, confidence, and discovery through a Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum full of storytelling, sensory exploration, and hands-on projects.

Stay Connected from Anywhere

The LuvNotes® app gives parents a window into their child's day with real-time updates, photos, and videos delivered directly to their phone.

Effortless Drop-Off

With Red Carpet ServiceTM, families enjoy a warm welcome and quick, seamless drop-offs-no need to leave the car.

Delicious, Nutritious, and Included

Onsite chefs prepare healthy meals and snacks each day, making mornings a little easier for busy families.

Safety You Can Trust

A secure, double-entry system and comprehensive safety practices offer peace of mind at every step.

Enriching Experiences Beyond the Basics

Music, movement, language, and global celebrations are woven into the curriculum to spark joy and cultural awareness. Whimsical Outdoor Learning

Castle Rock's new playgrounds are more than just fun-they're thoughtfully designed outdoor classrooms where nature fuels learning and imagination.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome families to Little Sunshine's Playhouse here in Castle Rock," said Crysta DeLumeau, Program Director of the new school. "This isn't just a place to learn-it's a place where children are celebrated, imagination is encouraged, and a genuine love for learning begins."

A Legacy of Passionate Growth

From a single preschool in Springfield, Missouri to nearly 40 locations across the U.S., Little Sunshine's Playhouse has spent more than two decades building a reputation for excellence. The Castle Rock opening also coincides with the company's newly refreshed brand, including a modern logo and updated website that reflect its continued commitment to innovation and heart-led care.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Playhouse is an award-winning early childhood education provider with locations across the country. Their play-based, inquiry-driven curriculum empowers children to become curious learners and confident individuals. To learn more about the Castle Rock location or begin the enrollment process, visit littlesunshin .

