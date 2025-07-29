Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Stucco Hammer (SBT-2057)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to prevent the paper/water barrier from being destroyed when breaking away stucco for a remodeling project," said one of two inventors, from Corralitos, Calif., "so we invented the STUCCO HAMMER. Our design would ensure that the work gets done properly with no chance of water-related damage occurring."

The invention provides an effective tool for stucco demolition. In doing so, it would not damage the wire or paper behind it. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it provides added protection. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and remodelers that work with stucco. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SBT-2057, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

