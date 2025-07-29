Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Stucco Hammer (SBT-2057)
PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to prevent the paper/water barrier from being destroyed when breaking away stucco for a remodeling project," said one of two inventors, from Corralitos, Calif., "so we invented the STUCCO HAMMER. Our design would ensure that the work gets done properly with no chance of water-related damage occurring."
The invention provides an effective tool for stucco demolition. In doing so, it would not damage the wire or paper behind it. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it provides added protection. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and remodelers that work with stucco. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SBT-2057, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment