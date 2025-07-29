Curb Joins Forces With Tiktok To Power Sound-On Video Across Nation's Largest Taxi Network

Partnership activates a national network of screens, fusing creator-led content with context-aware targeting.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb , the leading taxi media network and ride-hailing platform for licensed taxis in North America, today announced a partnership with TikTok to bring full-screen, sound-on, motion video to the largest taxi network nationwide. As part of TikTok's Out of Phone program, Curb will begin distributing curated TikTok content through its Taxi TV network. This rollout includes over 15,000+ vehicles across 65+ U.S. markets, reaching millions of passengers annually.

"As the advertising industry seeks greater impact through digital-out-of-home media, our TikTok partnership offers a high-value channel with unmatched viewability and scale," said Lizclaire Tamam, Director of Media at Curb. "This partnership represents a new frontier for real-world storytelling-by combining the power of creator-led content with advanced addressability and guaranteed impressions, advertisers can connect meaningfully with riders in moments of undivided attention with smarter, context-aware delivery."

The collaboration is anchored by Curb's Taxi TV network, which delivers full-screen, sound-on, unskippable video in a fraud-free environment with guaranteed impressions. Enhanced by Curb Journey Connect (CJC), a mobile ad solution launched earlier this year, advertisers can deliver context-aware content based on factors like location, time of day, vehicle type, and trip duration. CJC drives over 2.3 billion annual impressions with a 3% average click-through rate, making it a top performer in mobile and out-of-home (OOH) engagement.

TikTok's Out of Phone program, which extends its content into real-world environments like taxis, billboards, restaurants, and cinemas, reflects the growing shift toward hybrid experiences. The partnership also enables the delivery of curated content tailored to audience preferences, allowing riders to engage with the types of videos they are most interested in.

The partnership also builds upon Curb's existing Curb Creator s program, which features influencer-driven content across Taxi TVs. Brands have witnessed measurable lifts in awareness and engagement through curated creator content, mirroring industry-wide findings. CreatorIQ reports that influencer-led campaigns deliver 18% higher ROI than traditional branded content, making them a top-performing format across both digital and OOH channels.

"Our Out of Phone program offers brands fresh, immersive ways to meet audiences in their everyday journeys," said Dan Page, Global Head of Partnerships, New Screens, TikTok. "Through our partnership with Curb, we're bringing TikTok into one of the most impactful and engaging media environments available today-bridging digital and physical spaces to connect with viewers in high-attention, real-world moments."

By integrating entertaining content, context-aware delivery, and guaranteed impressions, Curb and TikTok are setting a new standard for OOH innovation.

About Curb

Curb reimagines urban mobility with a driver-first approach, offering upfront pricing and unparalleled transparency. Connected to over 100,000 drivers in 65+ cities across the US and UK, Curb powers millions of rides and billions of dollars in payment transactions annually. Its innovative platform unifies taxis and for-hire vehicles, serving passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Curb's B2B services support transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses, while Taxi TV and Curb Journey Connect reach billions with targeted advertising.

