Privacera Named Leader In Gigaom Radar For Data Access Governance For The Fourth Consecutive Time

FREMONT, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the unified data security and governance leader, has been named a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Data Access Governance for the fourth consecutive time. This recognition underscores Privacera's unwavering commitment to empowering Fortune 500 enterprises with secure, streamlined, and scalable data access governance solutions that meet the demands of today's complex, data-driven world.

As organizations increasingly rely on data to drive innovation and decision-making, the need for agile, secure, and compliant data access has never been more critical. The GigaOm Radar for Data Access Governance highlights the evolving challenges in this space, including the rise of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the integration of generative AI technologies, and the growing demand for real-time compliance monitoring. Privacera's consistent leadership in this report reflects its ability to address these challenges head-on, delivering solutions that enable businesses to unlock the full potential of their data while maintaining the highest standards of security and governance.

Balaji Ganesan, CEO and Co-Founder of Privacera, commented:

"Being recognized as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Data Access Governance for the fourth time is a testament to our relentless focus on innovation and customer success. As enterprises navigate the complexities of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, coupled with the rapid adoption of generative AI, Privacera is uniquely positioned to provide the tools they need to govern data access securely, efficiently, and at scale. This recognition reaffirms our mission to empower organizations to embrace data and AI transformation responsibly, knowing their data is protected and compliant at all times."

Privacera: Addressing the Evolving Needs of Data Access Governance

Privacera's unified data security platform is purpose-built to address the most pressing challenges in data access governance, including:

Privacera automates data discovery, classification, and access control, enabling organizations to achieve "Birthright Access" – ensuring data is available to the right people at the right time without compromising security or compliance.With seamless integration across platforms like Snowflake, Databricks, and on-premises systems, Privacera enforces precise, attribute-based access control policies, ensuring consistent governance across diverse data architectures.Privacera's AI Governance capabilities secure generative AI workloads by managing access to training data, prompts, and model outputs. This ensures organizations can leverage AI technologies while mitigating risks like data leakage and model bias.Privacera's Posture Manager and auditing features provide a real-time view of data security and compliance, enabling organizations to proactively identify and remediate risks, ensuring adherence to regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA.With over 50 native connectors, Privacera integrates effortlessly with existing data management and analytics tools, allowing organizations to enforce governance policies without disrupting workflows.

The Future of Data Access Governance

As the data landscape continues to evolve, Privacera remains at the forefront of innovation, helping enterprises navigate the complexities of modern data ecosystems. By combining automation, AI governance, and real-time compliance monitoring, Privacera empowers organizations to embrace data-driven transformation with agility, security, and confidence.

For more information about Privacera and its recognition in the GigaOm Radar for Data Access Governance, click here

Contact Information

[email protected]

SOURCE Privacera

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED