Builders Initiative Uncovers Texans' Hidden Common Ground -- And Hands Citizens The Tools To Take Back The Agenda

Revealing broad citizen agreement on issues from healthcare to education, nonpartisan civic initiative calls on Texans to lead where politicians haven't made enough progress

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Texas lawmakers reconvene for a special legislative session, Builders - a nonpartisan civic initiative - is spotlighting the hidden common ground shared by Texans across the state. New Builders polling shows Texans overwhelmingly want leaders to act on these shared priorities, but many feel politicians are failing to take constructive action. In response, Builders is calling on citizens to help shape solutions.

According to Builders' new poll, 72% say political leaders pay more attention to fringe voices than to the majority, and 95% of Texas voters believe elected officials should be held more accountable to the will of the people.

Builders' polling, conducted by Baselice & Associates, a nonpartisan national research firm, asked Texas voters about issues on which experts and public research indicated common ground was likely. Not every topic from the legislative session was included.

The results showed support across parties for some measures on which the legislature took meaningful action. Examples include banning phones in schools ( 79% ), raising teacher pay ( 76% ), improving healthcare price transparency ( 91% ), and denying bail for certain violent offenses ( 77% ).

Builders also conducted polling in Austin and Travis County - areas with predominantly progressive electorates - to assess how well leaders are serving their communities. The data revealed that elected officials from both parties, at all levels of government, can be out of touch with the voters they represent.

Untapped Opportunities: Where Texans Can Lead

Builders identified many areas of untapped common ground at the state level, pointing to where citizens can lead in building practical solutions. Examples include:



Energy: 84% support paying homeowners for extra solar energy they produce and send back to the power grid



Republican: 84%



Independent: 81% Democrat: 85%



Childcare: 82% support employers contributing to employees' childcare costs



Republican: 72%



Independent: 82% Democrat: 92%



Mental Health: 82% support allowing licensed counselors from other states to provide mental healthcare to Texans



Republican: 76%



Independent: 78% Democrat: 92%



Guns: 80% support judges temporarily separating firearms from people with intent to harm themselves or others



Republican: 67%



Independent: 82% Democrat: 95%



Healthcare: 77% of Texas voters support allowing pharmacists to test and treat for common illnesses, such as the flu, strep throat, and ear infections, in pharmacies



Republican: 74%



Independent: 71% Democrat: 83%



Abortion: 77% support changing the state law so that it would be legal for a woman to get an abortion if she became pregnant from rape or incest



Republican: 62%



Independent: 79% Democrat: 93%



Education: 63% support requiring all high school students to earn vocational training/a workforce credential before graduating



Republican: 70%



Independent: 58% Democrat: 56%

Builders also identified areas where Texans in Austin and Travis County have an opportunity to build solutions, such as:



87% support the City of Austin investing funds in modernizing and maintaining the local electric grid to make it more weather-resilient, even if it slightly increases utility rates in the short term



Republican: 78%



Independent: 79% Democrat: 93%



86% support expanding programs that offer alternatives to jail, such as diversion centers for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use issues, for nonviolent offenses



Republican: 64%



Independent: 82% Democrat: 96%



74% support the Austin Police Department prioritizing the creation and implementation of a recruiting plan to fill 330 police officer vacancies and improve staffing



Republican: 98%



Independent: 63% Democrat: 55%



61% support the use of automated license plate recognition cameras in Austin



Republican: 78%



Independent: 63% Democrat: 55%

What Happens Next: Citizens Lead the Way

This fall, Builders will bring together Texans from across the state - urban and rural, from all points on the political spectrum - to develop real solutions. Builders will begin by convening a group to address healthcare, which Texans ranked in the Builders poll as a top-four priority. Polling and research indicate there is broad, hidden consensus on this issue, but lawmakers have not taken sufficient action.

This group will partner with policy experts to turn shared priorities into actionable proposals that reflect the will of the people. All Texas citizens will be invited to weigh in, giving them ownership of the process and ensuring that only proposals with majority support advance.

Builders has already seen this model work. In Tennessee, citizens helped pass bipartisan legislation requiring firearms safety curriculum in K-12 schools. In Wisconsin, citizens from across the political spectrum have come together to support extended postpartum care for new mothers. Now, recognizing Texas as both a national microcosm and a political powerhouse, Builders is deepening and expanding its model in the state to drive citizen-powered impact.

A Growing Movement

Co-founded by Daniel Lubetzky , Builders is a national effort supported by more than 350 civic and business leaders, including prominent Texans like Logan Davidson, Karith Foster, Ryan Holiday, Joe Lonsdale, Jesús Mantas, Ana Ramon, Amy Robbins, Karl Rove, Roy Spence, Mark Strama, Dick Trabulsi, Luke Warford, Melva Wallace, and Jay Zeidman . While our Movement Partners may not agree with every solution citizens propose, they are committed to prioritizing the will of the people over their own interests.

"Texans agree on more than we think, but practical solutions often get drowned out by partisan politics and special interests. We're going to equip Texans to change that - and we think lawmakers who want to serve their communities will follow their lead." - Daniel Lubetzky, Founder of KIND Snacks and Co-Founder of Builders

"There's plenty of common ground on important issues when Texas leaders stop paying attention to the loudest voices on the extremes and start listening to the sensible majority of Texans who want practical answers to the challenges our dynamic and rapidly growing state faces." - Karl Rove, Former Sr. Advisor and Chief of Staff to Pres. George W. Bush

"Texas thrives when we focus on real solutions that create opportunity. The challenges we face - whether in healthcare, public safety, or economic growth - require Texans from all backgrounds to come together and lead. Builders is empowering citizens to do just that, putting problem-solving ahead of politics." - Amy Robbins, Co-Founder and CEO of Alexo Athletica

"In rural towns and major cities across the state of Texas, people from all walks of life - across lines of race, religion, culture, politics, and income - are united by shared hopes: to protect their families, uplift their communities, and be heard. Builders is creating space for these diverse voices to shape real solutions. I'm honored to stand with this movement as we amplify the everyday values of Texans from every background." - Melva Wallace, President and CEO of Huston-Tillotson University

More than 3 million Americans have joined the movement to build real solutions rooted in common ground. Texans are invited to get involved by signing up at . Details on the polling methodology are also available on the website.

