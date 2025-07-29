ADLM Announces 2025 Top Corporate Supporter Award Recipients And Thanks Them For Their Vital Backing

CHICAGO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly AACC) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2025 Top Corporate Supporter Award, a distinction given to companies and organizations that generously support the association through advertising, sponsorships, and exhibits. These significant contributions make it possible for ADLM to further its mission of better health for all through laboratory medicine.

The 46 recipients will be honored today at ADLM 2025 (formerly the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo). Members of the ADLM board of directors will personally deliver the awards to representatives from each of the following organizations:

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott

Anbio Biotechnology

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Danaher

BD Integrated Diagnostic Systems

Sysmex America

Thermo Fisher Scientific

bioMerieux

Werfen

QuidelOrtho

Diasorin

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Randox Laboratories

Tecan Trading AG

Diagnostica Stago, Inc.

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Sebia

Nova Biomedical Corporation

SNIBE Co. Ltd., (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd.)

A&T Corporation

Tosoh Bioscience

IDS Co, LTD

LGC Clinical Diagnostics

Orchard Software Corporation

CorDx Inc.

Seegene, Inc.

EUROIMMUN

Hologic

Diagnostics Biochem Canada Inc.

HORIBA Medical

Hamilton Company

Healgen Scientific LLC

DiagnostikNet-BB

Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology

Polymedco, Inc.

Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc.

Brooks Automation

TELCOR

Copan Diagnostics, Inc.

Nittobo

College of American Pathologists

Grifols

Inpeco S.A.

URIT Medical Electronic Co., Ltd.

Wondfo USA Co., Ltd.

CLN Print Advertiser of the Year 2025

Nova Biomedical Corporation

ADLM Digital Advertiser of the Year 2025

BD Diagnostics

ADLM Supporter of the Year 2025

Siemens Healthineers

Patron Benefactor 2025

Danaher

"A big congratulations to this year's award winners," said ADLM CEO Mark J. Golden. "I would like to extend my deepest thanks to all of them for helping ADLM to empower lab medicine professionals and to advance the practice of clinical lab testing. We are incredibly grateful to these organizations for their support."

About ADLM 2025

ADLM 2025 (formerly the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo) offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from July 27-31 in Chicago. Plenary sessions will explore urgent problems related to clinical artificial intelligence (AI) integration, fake medical news, and the pervasiveness of plastics, as well as tapping into the promise of genomics and microbiome medicine for personalized healthcare.

At the ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo, more than 800 exhibitors will fill the show floor of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to AI, point-of-care, and automation.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit .

