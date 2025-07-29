ADLM Announces 2025 Top Corporate Supporter Award Recipients And Thanks Them For Their Vital Backing
CHICAGO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly AACC) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2025 Top Corporate Supporter Award, a distinction given to companies and organizations that generously support the association through advertising, sponsorships, and exhibits. These significant contributions make it possible for ADLM to further its mission of better health for all through laboratory medicine.
The 46 recipients will be honored today at ADLM 2025 (formerly the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo). Members of the ADLM board of directors will personally deliver the awards to representatives from each of the following organizations:
Siemens Healthineers
Abbott
Anbio Biotechnology
Roche Diagnostics Corporation
Danaher
BD Integrated Diagnostic Systems
Sysmex America
Thermo Fisher Scientific
bioMerieux
Werfen
QuidelOrtho
Diasorin
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Randox Laboratories
Tecan Trading AG
Diagnostica Stago, Inc.
Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
Sebia
Nova Biomedical Corporation
SNIBE Co. Ltd., (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd.)
A&T Corporation
Tosoh Bioscience
IDS Co, LTD
LGC Clinical Diagnostics
Orchard Software Corporation
CorDx Inc.
Seegene, Inc.
EUROIMMUN
Hologic
Diagnostics Biochem Canada Inc.
HORIBA Medical
Hamilton Company
Healgen Scientific LLC
DiagnostikNet-BB
Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology
Polymedco, Inc.
Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc.
Brooks Automation
TELCOR
Copan Diagnostics, Inc.
Nittobo
College of American Pathologists
Grifols
Inpeco S.A.
URIT Medical Electronic Co., Ltd.
Wondfo USA Co., Ltd.
CLN Print Advertiser of the Year 2025
Nova Biomedical Corporation
ADLM Digital Advertiser of the Year 2025
BD Diagnostics
ADLM Supporter of the Year 2025
Siemens Healthineers
Patron Benefactor 2025
Danaher
"A big congratulations to this year's award winners," said ADLM CEO Mark J. Golden. "I would like to extend my deepest thanks to all of them for helping ADLM to empower lab medicine professionals and to advance the practice of clinical lab testing. We are incredibly grateful to these organizations for their support."
About ADLM 2025
ADLM 2025 (formerly the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo) offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from July 27-31 in Chicago. Plenary sessions will explore urgent problems related to clinical artificial intelligence (AI) integration, fake medical news, and the pervasiveness of plastics, as well as tapping into the promise of genomics and microbiome medicine for personalized healthcare.
At the ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo, more than 800 exhibitors will fill the show floor of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to AI, point-of-care, and automation.
About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)
Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit .
Christine DeLong
ADLM
Director, Editorial and Media Relations
(p) 202.835.8722
[email protected]
Bill Malone
ADLM
Senior Director, Strategic Communications
(p) 202.835.8756
[email protected]
