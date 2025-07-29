Nordstrom Rack To Open New Location In Encinitas, CA

SEATTLE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Encinitas, CA in spring 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the Encinitas community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack . "We're excited to grow our footprint in the San Diego market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom and NordstromRack, and they can make returns easily."

The 24,000-square-foot store will be located at El Camino Promenade, a popular shopping center that includes TJ Maxx, Bevo, Five Below and Dollar Tree. El Camino Promenade is owned and operated by an affiliate of Kimco Realty and is ideally located off of El Camino Real and Via Molena.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to El Camino Promenade and the vibrant Encinitas community," said Genevieve Anderson, Property Manager at Kimco Realty. "As one of the most recognized names in fashion retail, Nordstrom Rack is a perfect complement to our diverse tenant mix and reflects our continued commitment to bringing quality, convenience, and style to North County shoppers."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom and NordstromRack , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in California. It currently operates 26 Nordstrom stores and 68 Nordstrom Rack stores in California, generating more than 12,800 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value- enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 65 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of March 31, 2025, the company owned interests in 567 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Manuela Uscher

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

