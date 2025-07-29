Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TAYLOR FARMS COMMENDS COLLABORATIVE FDA-COMMISSIONED REPORT


SALINAS, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Farms welcomes the release of A Roadmap to Produce Safety , reflecting FDA's renewed focus on reducing chronic disease through the promotion of healthy diets and increased produce consumption. As North America's leading producer of ready-to-eat salads and healthy fresh foods, Taylor Farms proudly contributed to the Reagan-Udall Foundation (RUF) for the FDA's working groups that helped inform the FDA's new direction.

"As a longtime advocate for smarter, more collaborative regulation, we were proud to participate in the RUF stakeholder sessions and share insights from our frontline, holistic, and proactive food safety practices," said Drew McDonald, Senior Vice President of Food Safety and Quality . "We are encouraged to see many of our recommendations and best practices reflected in the report. There is a great opportunity for further stakeholder and agency collaboration and Taylor Farms looks forward to contributing to this effort."

As this RUF report acknowledges, the availability of safe produce is essential to maintaining public trust and promoting health nationwide. Taylor Farms has led the way in proactive, science-driven food safety-combining rigorous standards with innovative technologies to protect every product grown, harvested and delivered for 30 years.

ABOUT TAYLOR FARMS
Taylor Farms is the leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, innovation, food safety, assured supply and sustainability. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in "The Salad Bowl of the World," Salinas, California. For more information, delicious recipes, and more, visit and follow Taylor Farms on Instagram , Facebook , X and TikTok .

