Bitcoin Swift Presale Enters Stage 2 With 65% Sold Amid Growing Demand For AI-Driven Blockchain Utility

LUXEMBOURG, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a wave of investor activity in the blockchain sector, the Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) presale has officially entered Stage 2, with 65% of tokens already allocated. This milestone comes just days after the successful conclusion of Stage 1, which sold out in record time, signaling early momentum for the AI-powered blockchain project.

Bitcoin Swift is launching a next-generation digital asset platform that incorporates programmable smart contracts, hybrid consensus mechanisms, and compliance-ready infrastructure. With a maximum supply of 45 million tokens and a structured presale model that gradually increases the token price across five stages, the project is attracting early attention from individual and institutional participants.

Stage 2 Highlights Growing Adoption

As of this writing, BTC3 tokens are priced at $4.00 in Stage 2, with the price set to increase to $5.00 in Stage 3. The final listing price is scheduled at $15.00. The rapid transition from Stage 1 to Stage 2, combined with high interest in token allocation, has generated urgency among participants aiming to secure tokens at a lower cost before the price rises further.

One of the features drawing attention is BTC3's dynamic programmable staking mechanism, currently offering an annual percentage yield (APY) of 133%. According to the project's roadmap, these staking rewards are built to adjust over time based on network participation and supply metrics, providing a framework for both utility and sustainable token distribution.

Strategic Solana Deployment Ahead of Native Blockchain Launch

In the initial phase, Bitcoin Swift is launching on the Solana blockchain to leverage its speed, cost-efficiency, and developer tools. This deployment facilitates a seamless presale experience and allows for rapid transaction processing during early-stage participation.

A key component of the project's long-term vision is the development of its own dedicated blockchain. Scheduled for release in late 2026, the Bitcoin Swift mainnet will incorporate several advanced technologies, including:



AI-powered smart contracts

Hybrid Proof-of-Yield (PoY) consensus

zk-SNARKs for enhanced privacy A compliance-ready architecture for regulated use cases

A secure 1:1 bridge will allow BTC3 tokens on Solana to be migrated to the new blockchain, enabling users to transition without loss of value or control.







Verified for Security and Regulatory Transparency

Security remains a top concern in the digital asset space, and Bitcoin Swift has responded with third-party audits and team verification. The smart contracts and presale framework have been audited by cybersecurity firms SpyWolf and SolidProof. These evaluations include vulnerability assessments, functionality testing, and code verification.

In addition, the team behind BTC3 has completed Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures with a third-party provider to ensure operational transparency. These steps are intended to strengthen trust in the project, particularly among presale participants seeking greater clarity on token distribution and governance structure.

Supply Structure and Token Allocation

Bitcoin Swift has capped its total token supply at 45 million BTC3, with 30% of the supply allocated to presale participants. The presale is designed to progress through five price stages, with each stage increasing in value to reflect demand and scarcity. As of today, more than 65% of tokens in Stage 2 have been allocated, leaving a narrowing window for new participants to enter before the next price increase.

The remaining supply will support ecosystem incentives, developer grants, liquidity reserves, and governance participation. A portion of tokens will also be allocated to strategic partnerships and early contributors who support the transition to the project's independent blockchain infrastructure.

Built for Programmable Finance and Global DeFi Use Cases

Beyond its token model, Bitcoin Swift is positioning itself as a global, programmable financial platform. The upcoming blockchain will support AI-augmented smart contracts for use in areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi), asset tokenization, digital identity, and cross-border payments. By combining low-cost infrastructure with advanced consensus and privacy features, the project aims to bridge user-friendly experiences with institutional-grade compliance.

The team has emphasized a commitment to scalability and real-world interoperability in its whitepaper, available on the project's website. With interest in utility-driven blockchain models increasing, Bitcoin Swift is focusing on early development milestones to meet market readiness ahead of its 2026 blockchain launch.

Availability and Access

Participants can still purchase BTC3 tokens in Stage 2 via the official website. The current presale price is $4.00 per token, and availability is limited to the remaining unallocated supply in this phase. Once Stage 2 closes, token pricing will increase to $5.00 in Stage 3.

