Private Label Food And Beverages Market Size To Hit USD 393.60 Billion By 2034
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 4.9%
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 243.95 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 255.90 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 393.60 Billion
|Dominated Region
|Europe
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Private Label Food and Beverages Market Segmental Analysis
Food Type Analysis
The bakery and confectionery segment dominated the private label food and beverages market in 2024 due to its affordability factor, helping consumers get quality and affordable bakery goods. Hence, the segment dominated the market. The segment is also observing growth due to the availability of specialty bakery goods such as lactose-free, gluten-free, sugar-free bakery goods for people with particular choices or health concerns.
The frozen ready-to-eat segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the foreseen period due to its convenience factor, allowing consumers to consume high-quality foods and beverages at affordable prices and without the hassle of preparing a meal. Hence, consumers prefer to pick such products for huge gatherings, parties, or similar occasions.
Drink Product Type Analysis
The non-alcoholic segment dominated the private label food and beverages market in 2024 due to high awareness among consumers about the side effects of alcohol. Hence, consumers today prefer the alcohol competitor drinks such as flavored water, fruit juice , and other energy drinks, which are helpful to maintain the energy levels of a consumer, along with maintaining overall health.
The functional beverages segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the increasing number of health-conscious consumers. Consumers today prefer to consume beverages made from specialty ingredients that are helpful to maintain overall health. Vegans and plant-based diet followers also help to enhance the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.
Formulation Analysis
The clean label segment dominated the private label food and beverages market in 2024 due to high demand for clean label products by consumers for maintaining overall health and the rising health-conscious attitude of consumers in recent times. Consumers prefer to shop for products with precise ingredient information, and hence, the segment led the market. Clean-label logos and certifications also help in the growth of the market by enhancing its consumer base.
The vegan/plant-based segment has been observed to grow in recent years due to a high population opting for veganism to acquire its enhanced health benefits. A major percentage of the population today prefers a plant-based or vegan diet due to its array of health benefits. Food and beverages under the private label category are of high quality and at affordable prices, with vegan and plant-based options as well for vegans. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the forecast period.
Packaging Analysis
The flexible packaging segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its multiple positive attributes, such as cost-effectiveness, easy transportation, enhancing product shelf life, and recycling ability. The segment also dominated the market due to its reliable and high-quality nature, which is helpful to keep the food and beverages safe.
The tetra pack segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its multiple benefits, which are helpful for consumers. Tetra packaging allows consumers to extend the shelf life of the product and maintain its quality even in room temperature conditions. Tetra packaging also helps consumers to carry food or beverages outdoors or while traveling and maintain hygiene levels. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.
Sales Channel Analysis
The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the private label food and beverages market in 2024 due to the availability of different brands and categories of products under one roof. It allows customers to shop for different types of products as per their convenience under a single roof. Customers also gain access to multiple private-label products, further fueling the growth of the market.
The online retailer segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to its convenience factor. The growth of online and e-commerce platforms enhances the growth of the segment in the foreseen period. Consumers today prefer to order online to avoid visiting physical stores and get desired products in different price ranges and to avail multiple available discounts. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the expected timeframe.
End Consumer Analysis
The household/retail segment dominated the private label food and beverages market in 2024 due to high demand from retailers and the household segment for quality products at affordable prices. The requirement is prime by the segment and hence led the market in 2024. Availability of high-quality products at lower prices helps to strengthen the trust of consumers, further enhancing the consumer base of the brand, which further fuels the growth of the market.
The foodservice segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the expected timeframe due to the expansion of multiple food and beverage outlets globally. Such food joints also promote private-label foods and beverages, which are helpful for their growth, along with enhancing the growth of the private-label food and beverages market. Hence, the segment is expected to grow in the future.
Pricing Tier Analysis
The mid-range segment dominated the private label food and beverages market in 2024 due to the availability of private label foods and beverages of high quality at affordable prices. It allows consumers to get access to quality products at lower prices, which is the prime demand of consumers these days. Hence, the segment led the private label food and beverages market in 2024.
The premium segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to high demand for premium and luxury segment products to ensure their quality and reliability. The Gen Z and millennials form a huge consumer base for this segment, as the generation showcases value-conscious purchasing. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the forecast period.
Key Players in Private Label Food and Beverages Market
- PLMA Cott Corporation (Now Primo Water) TreeHouse Foods Reinhart Foodservice ConAgra Brands (for private labels) Bimbo Bakeries USA Greencore Group Pinnacle Foods (acquired by ConAgra) George Weston Foods Seneca Foods Corporation Lactalis Group (for private label dairy) SunOpta Inc. Post Holdings Del Monte Foods (for store brands) Aryzta AG Sovos Brands Mistral Group Ornua Ingredients Kroger's Manufacturing Division Costco (via Kirkland Signature, contract manufacturing)
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product Type
Food
Bakery & Confectionery
- Breads Cakes & Pastries Biscuits Chocolates Candies
Snacks
- Potato Chips Popcorn Energy Bars Nuts & Seeds
Dairy Products
- Milk Cheese Yogurt Butter
Frozen Foods
- Frozen Vegetables Ready-to-Eat Meals Ice Creams
Beverages
- Juices Soft Drinks Bottled Water Functional Drinks
Sauces, Condiments & Dressings
- Ketchup Mayonnaise Salad Dressings Dips & Spreads
Pasta, Rice & Cereals
- Breakfast Cereals Pasta Rice
Meat, Poultry & Seafood
- Fresh Frozen Canned & Preserved Foods
Canned Vegetables
- Canned Meat & Fish Preserves & Jams
By Drink Product Type Insights
Alcoholic
- Beer Wine Spirits
Non-Alcoholic
- Bottled Water Juices Carbonated Drinks Sports & Energy Drinks Tea & Coffee (RTD)
By Formulation / Health Claims
- Organic Gluten-Free Vegan/Plant-Based Low Fat/Sugar/Sodium Fortified (e.g., with Vitamins, Minerals, Protein) Clean Label GMO-Free Functional (Probiotics, Antioxidants)
By Packaging Type
- Flexible Packaging Rigid Packaging Tetra Packs Bottles (Glass/PET) Cans Cartons Pouches Jars
By Sales Channel
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retail Discount Retailers Club Stores (e.g., Costco, Sam's Club) Specialty Stores Direct-to-Consumer (D2C)
By End Consumer / Application
- Household/Retail Consumers Foodservice (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes) Institutions (Schools, Hospitals) Industrial (Used as Ingredients)
By Pricing Tier
- Economy Mid-Range Premium Value-Added / Niche
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
