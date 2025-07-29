Sapna Wadhwani And Dr. Lorenzo Bartolucci Join The Fisher Center For Alzheimer's Research Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, NY, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation is pleased to announce the appointments of Sapna Wadhwani as its new Fundraising and Program Managing Director and of Lorenzo Bartolucci, PhD, as its new Program and Fundraising Writer. These two hires bring a combined expertise in philanthropy, research communications, and content strategy that will help advance the Foundation's mission to discover the causes of Alzheimer's disease, improve the care of people living with it, and find a cure.

As Fundraising and Program Managing Director, Wadhwani will lead a team overseeing the development and implementation of fundraising initiatives, including direct mail campaigns, online appeals, and donor cultivation programs. Her responsibilities will include managing donor and stakeholder engagement, grant applications, strengthening the Foundation's brand, as well as working with researchers to publicize new studies and generate media coverage.

As Program and Fundraising Writer, Dr. Bartolucci will produce and manage content to support the Foundation's fundraising and communications campaigns. His responsibilities will include writing for the Foundation's website, publications, and e-newsletters, identifying grant opportunities, and collaborating with scientists to create accurate and compelling narratives about Alzheimer's research and care.

“We are delighted to welcome Sapna and Lorenzo to our team, especially as we commemorate 30 years of pioneering advancements in Alzheimer's research and medical care,” stated Lucretia Holden , Executive Director of the Fisher Center Foundation.“Their extensive expertise in fundraising and communications will be instrumental in amplifying our efforts to raise awareness and secure vital support for Alzheimer's research.”

Before joining the Foundation, Wadhwani served as Development Director at HealthRight International and Associate Vice President at CarePoint Health Systems, where she spearheaded the launch of their philanthropic arm. She also served as Chief Philanthropy Officer at the Indo-American Arts Council and Director of Business Development and Marketing at Gutenberg. Wadhwani holds a BA from Rutgers University's School of Communications and began her career as an Emmy Award-winning journalist and segment producer with Fox News Channel.

“Throughout my career, I've seen how effective partnerships can transform lives and communities,” Wadhwani said.“I'm honored to join the Foundation and bring that same energy to the fight against Alzheimer's-connecting more donors with our vision and amplifying the breakthrough discoveries of our researchers. I look forward to working with the team to raise awareness and secure the resources we need to make this vital work possible.”

Bartolucci received his PhD in Comparative Literature from Stanford University, where he researched historical intersections between neuroscience and poetry. He also held roles as research manager, digital editor, and editor-in-chief of the Stanford journal Mantis. Bartolucci holds an AB in Comparative Literature from Harvard College and he previously worked as a consultant in the software industry, where he collaborated with product and marketing departments to develop business and communications strategies.

“I'm thrilled to be part of the Foundation's team,” Bartolucci said.“After witnessing the impact of dementia in my own family, I am looking forward to translating groundbreaking Alzheimer's research into narratives that inspire support and hope. It's an incredible opportunity to honor the stories of those affected by the disease while advancing the science that may ultimately change their lives.”

About the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation

For the last 30 years, the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation has provided millions of dollars for novel Alzheimer's research all over the world to investigate the latest, most promising science available.

The Fisher Center Lab at The Rockefeller University is one of the largest and most modern scientific facilities in the world dedicated to solving the puzzle of Alzheimer's disease.

Our mission is to understand the cause of Alzheimer's disease, improve the care of people living with it, and find a cure.

Our vision is working towards a future where Alzheimer's is nothing but a memory.

For more information about the Fisher Center Foundation, including how to financially support its research, please visit .

