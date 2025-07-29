Presentation From Former CIA Advisor Reveals Hidden Policy That Powered America's 21St Century Arsenal

Washington, D.C., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneath the Surface of U.S. Strength

What do the most powerful AI chips, missile systems, and electric vehicle batteries have in common?

According to former CIA advisor Jim Rickards, they all depend on a narrow list of minerals-and the race to control them is underway.

In a recently released presentation, The American Birthright , Rickards outlines how the U.S. may reclaim control of these vital resources thanks to a little-known legal provision buried in federal law.

“This story is not about real estate... the government retained the most valuable part”

“We have truly massive mineral wealth here. It's not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it”.

Every Modern Device Begins with the Earth

According to the U.S. Department of Energy and other sources, the following minerals are essential for powering today's most critical technologies: