Presentation From Former CIA Advisor Reveals Hidden Policy That Powered America's 21St Century Arsenal
|Application
|Minerals Required
|AI chips
|Gallium, germanium, copper, silicon
|EV batteries
|Lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, graphite
|Military defense tech
|Neodymium, dysprosium, samarium, tantalum, beryllium
|Satellites & GPS
|Indium, aluminum, rare earth alloys
“These seemingly obscure minerals... they're the building blocks of everything from NVIDIA chips to advanced military weapons”
Sources:
- U.S. Department of Energy
CSIS - Mine to Microchip
Visual Capitalist
A Law Built for Expansion... Now Reimagined for Security
The law Rickards references-first enacted in 1872-was designed to give everyday Americans the right to claim public lands, often rich in mineral resources.
“Back then, anyone could make a claim... pay $2 to $5 per acre... and do a minimal amount of work”
Though overlooked for decades, this federal land holds vast amounts of mineral value-and Rickards says it could now serve a very different mission: shoring up the industrial inputs of the future.
Inside Washington's Quiet Shift
Recent activity from the Department of Defense and Department of Energy as signals that federal leaders are beginning to act:
- The Pentagon is funding rare-earth producers under wartime powers
The DOE is deploying AI tools to accelerate discovery of critical minerals
New supply chain security measures target domestic resource reclamation
How to Watch the Full Presentation
In The American Birthright , Rickards breaks down how a 150-year-old legal mechanism laid the groundwork to empower America's comeback as a resource superpower.
About Jim Rickards
Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, U.S. Treasury, and White House. He has guided national leaders through financial, military, and geopolitical crises. Rickards now serves as editor of Strategic Intelligence , a monthly publication offering analysis on security, economic policy, and emerging global shifts.CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email: ...
