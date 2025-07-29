Goskills Releases Industry Report, 'The Upskilling Forecast: What's Ahead For 202527'

Ground-breaking GoSkills study uncovers Excel‐leadership demand, micro‐learning boom & data‐skills path, plus a playbook to future‐proof teams.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GoSkills , the microlearning LMS trusted by more than 500,000 learners and 10,000-plus organizations worldwide, has released The Upskilling Forecast: What's Ahead for 2025–27 .

The 20-page report - designed for HR, L&D, and C-suite decision-makers - draws on three years' worth of data from 1,902 enterprise demo requests, 3,441 active customer records, and benchmark research from LinkedIn, Microsoft, PwC, and Thomson Reuters to reveal where corporate learning is headed next.

Three megatrends identified

The report highlights three key trends shaping the future of workplace learning:

1. Excel–leadership convergence – Technical spreadsheet mastery and soft-skill leadership now receive equal budget priority. Forty-seven percent of content-seeking decision-makers identify skill gaps in these two areas.

2. Microlearning as the default – Requests for five-minute, bite-sized modules have climbed 14-fold since 2022. Lessons under seven minutes reduce cognitive load and increase learner engagement by up to 39 percent.

3. Pathway from power skills to data skills – Every prospect who requested Power BI training also required Excel content. This strong correlation suggests that learners and managers alike recognize the value of employer-supported upskilling to meet retention and business goals.

“Learning should be simple, impactful, and measurable,” said Bhavneet Chahal, co-founder of GoSkills.“This report shows how forward-thinking teams are blending micro-content, AI-guided practice, and credentials to upskill at the pace of business.”

Additional insights:

● Eighty percent of prospects prefer off-the-shelf courses over an empty LMS shell.

● Engagement analytics, credential portability, and AI nudging appeared in 8 percent of 2024 RFPs and are projected to exceed 40 percent by 2027.

● The report's three-wave forecast - generative authoring (2025), conversational learning (2026), and the learner-ROI cycle (2027) - offers a clear roadmap for staying ahead.

The publication includes a goal-supported L&D implementation blueprint and highlights how learning platform providers can align with each trend to support organizational agility.

Read the full report here:

/downloads/upskilling-forecast-2025

About GoSkills:

GoSkills blends bite‐sized courses, AI‐powered authoring, gamification, and real‐time analytics in one secure platform - helping teams in 80+ countries launch training fast and prove ROI at speed.

For more information, visit .

