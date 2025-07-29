KKR And Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit Part Ways After Three Seasons
Pandit took over in August 2022, succeeding Brendon McCullum, who had taken up the role of England Test head coach. During his tenure, Pandit guided KKR to the 2024 IPL title under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer - their first championship in ten years.
"Mr. Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders," the franchise said in a statement on Tuesday.
"We are thankful for his invaluable contributions - including leading KKR to the Tata IPL Championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline have left a lasting impact on the team. We wish him all the very best for the future."
Despite entering the 2025 season as defending champions, the KKR failed miserably to reach the playoffs, finishing eighth, their lowest ever in the tournament history.
During Pandit's tenure, KKR won 22 out of 42 matches over three seasons, with 18 losses and two no-results. His tenure at KKR marked his first-ever IPL coaching assignment and also made him the franchise's first Indian head coach. He formed a support team alongside bowling coach Bharat Arun and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.
In 2025, KKR made headlines by securing Venkatesh Iyer for a staggering Rs 23.75 crore. However, the high-profile acquisition didn't yield the desired impact, as the all-rounder struggled with both bat and ball throughout the season. Pandit was said to have played a key role in bringing Iyer into the setup, having previously coached him at Madhya Pradesh. Iyer was also named vice-captain, with Ajinkya Rahane taking over as skipper.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment