US senator issues warning to Russia
(MENAFN) Senator Lindsey Graham issued a stark warning to Russia on Monday, urging Moscow and its allies to take seriously President Donald Trump’s push to end the Ukraine conflict. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Graham emphasized Trump’s determination to force a resolution.
“To those in Russia who believe that President Trump is not serious about ending the bloodbath between Russia and Ukraine: You and your customers will soon be sadly mistaken. You will also soon see that Joe Biden is no longer president,” Graham wrote. “Get to the peace table.”
His comments followed a fiery exchange between Trump and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who accused Trump of issuing reckless ultimatums. Medvedev warned that the mounting pressure from Washington could spark a broader conflict, escalating beyond the current war in Ukraine.
“50 days or 10… He should remember two things: 1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!” Medvedev said on X.
The exchange was prompted by Trump’s threat on Monday to impose fresh sanctions and secondary tariffs on Russia if it fails to halt hostilities “in about 10 or 12 days,” tightening the timeline he had previously set.
The remarks signal rising tensions between Washington and Moscow as Trump, now back in office, seeks to apply maximum pressure on the Kremlin to end the war.
