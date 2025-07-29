Investors Win Big In 2025 Commodity Supercycle

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) "> July 25, 2025 - Investorideas , a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases a snapshot of one of the hottest topics in 2025 - gold and gold stocks, featuring ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (Text>OTCQB: ESAUF ) (FSE: Z7D), a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation.

The perfect storm of government debt, global uncertainty, Central Bank actions and inflation was brewing - then add in the Trump factor and what do you get?... Gold becomes a standout investment in 2025!

Gold hit an all-time high of $3,500 per ounce on April 22, 2025, now settling in to hover under $3,400. The gains for gold this year, beating the S&P by significant percentages, have even turned the heads of major analyst's on Wall Street.

Goldman Sachs projects gold reaching $3,700 per ounce by Q4 2025, while JP Morgan forecasts $3,675, citing inflation concerns and declining rates.

As investors follow analyst commentary on the well-known gold producers, pre-production gold miner ESGold Corp. ( href="" >CSE: ESAU) ( href="" >OTCQB: ESAUF ) is setting its own gold standard corporately. The Company has a model that makes sense for investors, focusing on profitability early in the game and eliminating exploration costs and risks. ESGold is concentrating on transforming legacy tailings into valuable resources using modern milling techniques, while restoring the environment.

2025 has been a big year for ESGold Corp. ( href="" >CSE: ESAU) ( href="" >OTCQB: ESAUF ), with recent headlines outlining a clear path of the major milestones it has achieved. ESGold's 52 week range of $0.0950 - $1.4400 charts its investor's confidence in its progress.

From funding, management, infrastructure and new mineral potential for its flagship Montauban mine, the company has laid the foundation for success.

Recent Milestones:

href="" > ESGold Strengthens Broken Hill Analogue Theory with Peer-Reviewed University of Studies

July 24th: ESGold announced that recent seismic imaging results from its Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey have provided possible validation of the Broken Hill-type (BHT) geological analogue first described in two historical peer-reviewed academic studies conducted by the University of Calgary (U of C) and the University of British Columbia (UBC). This combined geophysical and academic support reinforces the Company's view that the Montauban Gold-Silver Project shares significant genetic and structural similarities with the globally renowned Broken Hill deposit in New South Wales, Australia. However, many steps still remain before confirming this theory as well as few other possible comparisons with some Scandinavian Massive Sulfide deposits.

Why This Matters



Deep Structures Confirmed

ESGold's ANT survey imaged mineralized zones down to 1,200 metres, validating the depth potential of Montauban and supporting the vertical stacking model predicted by two academic studies.

Academic Validation from UBC and U of C

Independent, peer-reviewed research confirms Montauban shares structural and geochemical traits with Broken Hill , one of the world's largest polymetallic deposits.

Gold and Silver Remobilization Mechanism Identified

Both studies describe sulphide melting and remobilization as key processes that enriched and vertically redistributed precious metals - a critical factor for deeper discovery.

Stacked Multi-Lens System Emerging

Combined geophysical and geological data point to a reworked VMS system with multiple lenses, fold hinges, and enriched zones yet to be drilled. District-Scale Potential Reinforced

The data shifts Montauban from a historic producer to a high-impact exploration opportunity , with scale and complexity often found in globally significant camps.

The data reinforces ESGold's evolving view of Montauban as a structurally complex, vertically continuous mineral system with similarities to globally recognized volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) districts - and positions the project for a transformative phase of exploration. "These peer-reviewed publications provide powerful third-party support to our working theory on the Montauban system," said Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold. "We are now combining academic research with advanced imaging and historical data to build an exploration plan that could unlock something far greater than originally envisioned. The independent research conducted by UBC and U of C reinforces what our own team is now uncovering through deep imaging. We are finding Montauban to be far more geologically complex and promising than previously understood. Seeing not one but two peer-reviewed academic analysis align so closely with the structural signatures in our ANT survey adds a new level of confidence to our exploration thesis - and strengthens our belief that Montauban may represent a rare, reworked polymetallic system with meaningful district-scale potential."

ESGold Unlocks District-Scale Discovery Potential at Montauban with Geological Structures Extending to 1,200m

July 11th was game changing for the 2025 outlook. ESGold announced the results of its recent Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey1 operated by Caur Technologies at the Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec. The preliminary interpretation of this advanced seismic imaging has revealed multiple deep-seated geological structures, suggesting that the Montauban system may extend far beyond its historically mined zones - opening the door to a potential district scale mineral system.

Originally scoped to map subsurface structures to 400 metres, the ANT survey exceeded expectations - imaging to depths of 1,200 metres and revealing a vertically extensive, laterally continuous geological system. These findings suggest that Montauban may represent a district-scale Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) environment, rather than a singular deposit, with structural and lithological features consistent with some of the most prolific mining camps globally.

ESGold Appoints Gordon Robb as CEO, Marking a New Era of Leadership and Growth

July 2nd: The Company made another major announcement with the news of the appointment of Gordon Robb as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. "This milestone follows a rigorous executive search and is aligned with the Company's transition into gold and silver production at its flagship Montauban Project in Quebec."

Investors betting on this gold stock and its unique strategy took note of the new CEO's commentary, "ESGold has laid the foundation for something extraordinary," said Gordon Robb, CEO. "The Montauban Project is fully permitted, construction is well underway, and a major discovery opportunity is unfolding alongside the tailings-to-cash flow model. We are building what the market has long been waiting for-a replicable, scalable clean mining company that delivers returns through both production and discovery, while minimizing environmental and permitting risk."

ESGold Expands Montauban Mine Building to 4,000 sq. ft. Ahead of Key Operational Milestones

On June 30th the Company announced a significant expansion of its Montauban Project mine building to support the Company's transition into gold and silver production. Originally planned at approximately 2,000 square feet, the building is now being expanded to 4,000 square feet to accommodate enhanced operational needs and support infrastructure.

ESGold Corp. Secures $3.3 Million Financing to Advance into Near-Term Gold Production

June 23rd the Company announced the completion of a non-brokered private placement that consisted of 4,541,845 units at a price of $0.73 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $3,315,547.

"This financing marks a critical milestone for ESGold," said Paul Mastantuono, (former) CEO of ESGold Corp. "With construction now underway, we are entering the final stages before initiating production. Together with our partners, we are building ESGold into Canada's next producing mining company."

ESGold Corp. Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed Private Placement

Showing a vote of confidence in the company, two days later ESGold announced the placement was oversubscribed closing with aggregate gross proceeds of $3,649,171.

What's next for ESGold? According to their recent press release there are more milestones in the making for 2025.

ESGold is executing a multi-track strategy to advance both development and exploration at Montauban:

3D Geological Model in Development: Integration of ANT survey data, historical drilling, VTEM, and structural overlays is underway to produce a refined 3D model that will guide upcoming drill targeting.

Montauban Site Construction Underway: Expansion of the Montauban processing facility and site infrastructure is progressing to support the Company's near-term production goals.

High-Priority Drill Targeting: Using insights from academic research, geophysics, and structural interpretation, ESGold is actively refining drill targets to focus on the most prospective zones for gold and silver enrichment.

Concentrate Sample Assays Pending: Tailings concentration testing is currently underway and the concentrate produced will be submitted to the lab, and assay results will be shared with the market once received and reviewed by the Company's Qualified Person.

Looking at what is ahead for the sector and some well-known gold stocks, CIBC Capital Markets predicts gold will average US$3,600 per ounce in the second half of 2025 and throughout 2026 July 14, CIBC analyst Anita Soni raised price targets for 36 Canadian gold stocks, driven by expectations of lower interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and ongoing central bank gold accumulation as key supports for the metal's price.

Some of CIBCs top gold stock picks include Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) (Text>NYSE: AEM ), Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) (Text>NYSE: KGC ), Alamos Gold (Text>TSX:AGI) ( href="">NYSE: AGI ) and Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) (Text>NYSE: FNV ).

Talking about Agnico Eagle, Zacks Equity Research just published, "A strong stock as of late has been Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 6.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $129.77 in the previous session. Agnico has gained 64.5% since the start of the year compared to the 15.8% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 58.7% return for the Zacks Mining - Gold industry."

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) (Text>NYSE: KGC ) is one of the top performing gold stocks in 2025 and from what the analysts are saying, that train is not stopping. According to Marketbeat, "Research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold's current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share."

In another bullish move for gold stocks, National Bank of Canada has increased its price target for Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI) (Text>NYSE: AGI ) to C$52.25 from C$51.75, while maintaining an "outperform" rating.

Building on its 2025 plan, Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) (Text>NYSE: FNV ) just announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary has acquired an existing 1.0% net smelter return royalty on AngloGold Ashanti plc's Arthur Gold Project (previously the Expanded Silicon Project) from Altius Minerals Corporation for $250 million in cash, plus a contingent cash payment of $25 million payable subject to the achievement of certain conditions as described below. The Arthur Gold Project is one of the largest and fastest growing new gold discoveries in the United States. The ongoing drill program expanded the resource by 20% year over year, taking the most recently stated gold Mineral Resource base to 3.4 million ounces of Indicated Mineral Resources and 12.9 million ounces of Inferred Mineral Resources.

With bullish sentiment building for the mining sector as gold, silver, copper and other metals rise, miners like BHP Group Limited (Text>NYSE: BHP ), Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B) (Text>TSX: ABX ) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) have all given gains to investors that saw this commodity supercycle in the making.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This article featuring ESGold Corp is paid for content as part of a monthly featured mining stock service. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. Investor ideas does not provide investment opinion but may quote industry experts and their opinions. More disclaimer info: About/Disclaimer Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy: About/Private_Policy

