Careerbuilder + Monster Receives Court Approval Of Sale Transactions
BOLD to Acquire Job Board Business
Iron Corp U.S. Inc. to Acquire Monster Media Properties
PartnerOne to Acquire Monster Government Solutions
CHICAGO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder + Monster (the "Company") today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has approved the following transactions in connection with the Company's previously announced voluntary Chapter 11 sale process:
-
BOLD, a global career-technology company focused on transforming work lives, will acquire the Company's job board business, retain the rights to the Monster and CareerBuilder brands, and extend employment offers to at least 350 globally distributed Company employees;
Iron Corp U.S. Inc., an affiliate of a large privately-held investment company, will acquire Monster Media Properties; and
PartnerOne, a global technology leader and one of the fastest growing enterprise software groups in the world, with a proven track record of acquiring and growing government software companies, will acquire Monster Government Solutions.
Jeff Furman, CEO of CareerBuilder + Monster, said: "With the Court's approval, we are now poised to close these transactions, which maximize the value of our businesses and preserve jobs. These transactions are a testament to the hard work and unwavering commitment our employees have shown to supporting our clients each and every day. As we work to complete the transactions, I sincerely thank our entire team and the clients we serve for their support throughout this process."
All three transactions are subject to certain customary closing conditions and are expected to close in the coming days. CareerBuilder + Monster is continuing to operate its businesses through the completion of each transaction.
Additional Information About the Court-Supervised Sale Process
Court filings and other information related to the proceedings are available on a website administered by the Company's claims agent, Omni Agent Solutions ("Omni") at , by calling Omni toll-free at (888) 841-0525 or (818) 924-2298 for calls originating outside of the U.S. or Canada, or by sending an email to [email protected] .
Advisors
Latham & Watkins LLP and Richards Layton & Finger, PA are serving as legal counsel, PJT Partners is serving as investment banker, and AlixPartners is serving as financial advisor to CareerBuilder + Monster.
About CareerBuilder + Monster
CareerBuilder + Monster is a global talent marketplace and workforce solutions leader, combining over 50 years of expertise and the legacy of two trusted brands to connect the right people with the right jobs. With innovative digital, social, and mobile solutions powered by proprietary data and insights, CareerBuilder + Monster helps employers find, hire, and onboard exceptional talent while empowering job seekers to build skills and pursue meaningful careers in a rapidly evolving world of work. CareerBuilder + Monster is committed to making workplaces happier, more productive, and future ready.
