Iceland Data Center Market Investment Analysis 2025-2030, With Notable Players Atnorth, Borealis Data Center, And Verne

The Icelandic Data Center Market was valued at USD 425 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 812 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.39%.

In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players in the Icelandic data center market include atNorth, Borealis Data Center, and Verne.

atNorth and Borealis, utilize direct-air cooling at their facilities to bring down the temperature of their units.

As of 2025, there is no direct presence of major hyperscalers in the Icelandic data center market. However, growing investment, 100% renewable energy, excellent global connectivity, and favorable climate conditions position Iceland as a strong candidate for future hyperscale expansion.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



The Iceland data center market growth is driven by several factors, including the presence of bitcoin miners, high power reliability, the presence of green energy, suitable climatic conditions, high internet and social media penetration, strong inland and submarine cable connectivity, and a strong regulatory framework.

Reykjavik is the data center destination in the country. The city is marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions. As of January 2025, the industrial price of land in Reykjavik, Iceland, ranged between $4,500-$7,000 per sq m. Furthermore, Akureyri & Northern Iceland region also have a lower entry price than Reykjavik, along with a quality infrastructure.

As a European Economic Area (EEA) member, Iceland provides tariff-free access to the EU market, paired with World Trade Organization (WTO) membership, 50+ double tax treaties, and trade agreements. It offers a reduced corporate tax rate as compared to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, which plays a significant role in attracting investments in the Iceland data center market.

According to a report by the Ministry and Statistics Iceland, effective adoption of AI in Iceland could add between USD 1.42 billion and USD 11.83 billion to the economy of Iceland by 2029, depending on how quickly and widely AI is used. Data center operators in Iceland consistently achieve low PUE ratios, between 1.1 and 1.2, far below the global average (1.57), showcasing top-tier energy efficiency.

