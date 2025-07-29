Apparel Market Review Q1 2025 - Macroeconomic Context, Top Ten Brand And Retailer Market Shares, Trading Updates, Industry News And Consumer Insights
Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quarterly Apparel Market Review: Q1 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides our latest overview of the global apparel market, including our most recent market forecasts, macroeconomic context, top ten brand and retailer market shares, trading updates, industry news and consumer insights.
Scope
- 2025 will see growth in the global apparel market improve as inflation softens further The Americas will be the weakest in 2025 and out to 2029 due to tariff impacts and weak exchange rates in Latin countries Online will continue to outperform in the forecast years, aided by technological investments from brands
Reasons to Buy
- Access insights and forecasts up to 2029 for the global apparel market, with breakdowns by regions, channels, categories and price postition Understand the impact of macroeconomic issues such as tariffs and inflation on the global appparel market Identify the key approaches brands and retailers are taking to stand out in the global apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.
Key Topics Covered:
APPAREL MARKET FORECASTS TO 2029
- Global Apparel Market, 2019-2029 Global Apparel Market: Channel Performance, 2019-2029 Global Apparel Market: Regional Performance, 2024-2029 Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Apparel Markets, 2024-2029 Key Apparel Market Summaries, 2024-2029 Global Apparel Market: Category Performance, 2024-2029 Global Apparel Market: Price Position Performance, 2024-2029 Global Sportswear Market, 2019-2029
MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
- Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Markets by Inflation, 2024-2029 Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Markets by Real GDP, 2024-2029 Financial Concerns Among Global Consumers Tariffs Impact - Analyst Briefings
APPAREL BRANDS & RETAILERS: TOP 10 BY MARKET SHARE 2024
- Top 10 Apparel Brands in 2024 Top 10 Apparel Retailers in 2024
APPAREL BRANDS & RETAILERS: TRADING UPDATES Q1 2025
- Brand and Retailer Trading Updates Q1 2025
BRAND & RETAILER NEWS
- Brand and Retailer News - Space Brand and Retailer News - Strategy
ANALYST BRIEFINGS & CONSUMER INSIGHTS
- Analyst Briefings UK Consumer Insights - Purchasing via social media UK Consumer Insights - Partywear spend 2024 UK Consumer Insights - Apparel promotions UK Consumer Insights - Changes in shopping habits Contact the Publisher
Companies Featured
- Primark Tesco Shein Kiabi Zara Mango OVS Oniverse Alo Yoga Vuori Lululemon On Hoka ASICS Abercrombie & Fitch Nike Temu Adidas H&M Uniqlo Louis Vuitton Skechers Puma New Balance Alibaba Amazon Walmart Target Prada Fast Retailing Ralph Lauren Hermes Inditex Next Tapestry Zalando TJX Decathlon VF Corporation Marks & Spencer JD Sports LVMH Macy's Under Armour PVH Capri ASOS Kering Burberry Tala Arket New Look Urban Revivo Sports Direct Frasers Group Gymshark Birkenstock PrettyLittleThing Debenhams Group Skims Versace Gucci Topshop Forever 21
