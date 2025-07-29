Apparel Market Review Q1 2025 - Macroeconomic Context, Top Ten Brand And Retailer Market Shares, Trading Updates, Industry News And Consumer Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Apparel Market 2025 Forecast: Discover insights and forecasts up to 2029. Expect market growth as inflation declines. The Americas lag due to tariffs and weak Latin exchange rates. Online sales thrive, driven by tech investments. Uncover strategies and impacts of macroeconomic issues.

This report provides our latest overview of the global apparel market, including our most recent market forecasts, macroeconomic context, top ten brand and retailer market shares, trading updates, industry news and consumer insights.

Scope



2025 will see growth in the global apparel market improve as inflation softens further

The Americas will be the weakest in 2025 and out to 2029 due to tariff impacts and weak exchange rates in Latin countries Online will continue to outperform in the forecast years, aided by technological investments from brands

Reasons to Buy



Access insights and forecasts up to 2029 for the global apparel market, with breakdowns by regions, channels, categories and price postition

Understand the impact of macroeconomic issues such as tariffs and inflation on the global appparel market Identify the key approaches brands and retailers are taking to stand out in the global apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.

Key Topics Covered:

APPAREL MARKET FORECASTS TO 2029



Global Apparel Market, 2019-2029

Global Apparel Market: Channel Performance, 2019-2029

Global Apparel Market: Regional Performance, 2024-2029

Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Apparel Markets, 2024-2029

Key Apparel Market Summaries, 2024-2029

Global Apparel Market: Category Performance, 2024-2029

Global Apparel Market: Price Position Performance, 2024-2029 Global Sportswear Market, 2019-2029

MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT



Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Markets by Inflation, 2024-2029

Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Markets by Real GDP, 2024-2029

Financial Concerns Among Global Consumers Tariffs Impact - Analyst Briefings

APPAREL BRANDS & RETAILERS: TOP 10 BY MARKET SHARE 2024



Top 10 Apparel Brands in 2024 Top 10 Apparel Retailers in 2024

APPAREL BRANDS & RETAILERS: TRADING UPDATES Q1 2025

Brand and Retailer Trading Updates Q1 2025

BRAND & RETAILER NEWS



Brand and Retailer News - Space Brand and Retailer News - Strategy

ANALYST BRIEFINGS & CONSUMER INSIGHTS



Analyst Briefings

UK Consumer Insights - Purchasing via social media

UK Consumer Insights - Partywear spend 2024

UK Consumer Insights - Apparel promotions

UK Consumer Insights - Changes in shopping habits Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured



Primark

Tesco

Shein

Kiabi

Zara

Mango

OVS

Oniverse

Alo Yoga

Vuori

Lululemon

On

Hoka

ASICS

Abercrombie & Fitch

Nike

Temu

Adidas

H&M

Uniqlo

Louis Vuitton

Skechers

Puma

New Balance

Alibaba

Amazon

Walmart

Target

Prada

Fast Retailing

Ralph Lauren

Hermes

Inditex

Next

Tapestry

Zalando

TJX

Decathlon

VF Corporation

Marks & Spencer

JD Sports

LVMH

Macy's

Under Armour

PVH

Capri

ASOS

Kering

Burberry

Tala

Arket

New Look

Urban Revivo

Sports Direct

Frasers Group

Gymshark

Birkenstock

PrettyLittleThing

Debenhams Group

Skims

Versace

Gucci

Topshop Forever 21

