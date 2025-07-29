Arisa By Pedro Fernandez Cortina Wins Silver In A' Street And City Furniture Awards

Arisa

Innovative Bench Design Recognized for Excellence in Street Furniture Design by Prestigious International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced that Arisa, a bench designed by Pedro Fernandez Cortina , has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Street Furniture Design category. This highly prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Arisa within the street furniture industry.Arisa's win is particularly relevant to the Street Furniture industry, as it showcases a design that aligns with current trends and needs for functional, aesthetic, and socially engaging public seating. The bench's innovative use of recycled concrete and its adaptable, modular design demonstrate how street furniture can advance industry standards and practices while providing practical benefits for users and communities.What sets Arisa apart is its unique combination of sculptural form and functional design. Inspired by the golden ratio, the bench features varying heights that encourage diverse interactions, from children playing to adults resting and socializing. The use of Rokam, a durable and elegant recycled concrete, allows for an organic, flowing form that seamlessly integrates into urban environments while maintaining structural integrity.This recognition from the A' Street and City Furniture Design Award serves as motivation for Pedro Fernandez Cortina and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of street furniture design. The award inspires further exploration of innovative materials, forms, and functions that enhance public spaces and foster community engagement. As Arisa gains international exposure, it has the potential to influence industry standards and inspire future designs that prioritize both aesthetics and social impact.Interested parties may learn more about the Arisa bench and its designer at:About Pedro Fernandez CortinaPedro Fernandez Cortina is a multidisciplinary architect and artist from Mexico. His work spans architecture, interior design, painting, drawing, fashion, and literature, integrating material and conceptual experimentation. He co-founded and served as creative director of Rokam for 13 years, developing internationally recognized projects. In 2024, he launched his own brand to further expand his creative exploration. He has received several international design awards . His work has been showcased at events such as Design Week Mexico and Wanted Design New York, exploring new relationships between art, design, and the built environment.About RokamRokam is a furniture and interior design studio based in Mexico, known for its passion for design and experimentation with pieces made of recycled concrete. The studio is motivated to generate unique pieces that fit the needs and ideas of their clients, while creating and modifying environments that adapt to new and innovative contexts.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Street Furniture Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, Street Furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning designs are expected to showcase strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity while positively impacting everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of exceptional designs that push the boundaries of street furniture design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the competition is open to entries from all countries and is organized across multiple industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by showcasing pioneering designs that positively impact the global community. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, Street Furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By celebrating remarkable achievements and promoting global appreciation for the principles of good design, the A' Design Award drives a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+ +39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.